2 men hospitalized after shooting at Seattle nightclub, no suspect in custody

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Police confirm two men were shot at a nightclub Saturday and no suspect is in custody.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers got a call about the shooting, that happened on 1st Avenue.

Police say they found a 32-year-old man inside the club, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

A 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds was dropped off at Virginia Mason Hospital and police say he was also injured at the nightclub.

The shooting is now under investigation.

