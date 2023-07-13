2 southbound lanes of I-5 through Seattle closing for expansion joint repairs

SEATTLE — The two left lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle will close for several hours starting Thursday morning so crews can make expansion joint repairs that were postponed last month.

The lanes will be blocked south of the West Seattle Bridge and Columbian Way. Crews will remove fatigued expansion joint steel.

WSDOT announced the closure on Twitter shortly after 6:30 a.m., saying work will begin around 7:30 or 8 a.m. and is expected to be finished by early afternoon.

Crews are concerned the steel could come loose and cause road hazards, such as damaging cars’ tires. The final sections of steel will be removed during the work.

Initially, WSDOT had planned to do the work on June 29, but postponed it because of issues on the highways, including a fatal crash on I-5 near JBLM after an armed robbery suspect hit a semi-truck, and a two-car collision that blocked all lanes of I-5 further north near Marysville.

Essentially, expansion joints hold concrete slabs together, allowing them to expand and contract according to the weather and weight of vehicles.

On June 27, WSDOT did emergency work for the same thing in the two right lanes that caused traffic to back up for miles.

The work dragged on for four hours, causing backups all the way to the Ship Canal Bridge.

Last year, ten cars hit an expansion joint that popped up in the southbound lanes of I-5 at the Spokane Street Bridge in South Seattle.





