2 injured hikers rescued in 2 days at North Cascades

WASHINGTON — Two injured hikers were rescued by Search and Rescue (SAR) teams from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island within 48 hours of each other in separate instances in the North Cascades over the weekend.

The first rescue took place on June 14 on the Eastern Face of Sliver Star Mountain in Okanagan County. A 25-year-old woman had fallen about 80 feet at an approximate altitude of 7,800 ft. above sea level. During the fall, she severely lacerated her right leg, which left her unable to walk.

The second rescue occurred on the Pacific Crest Trail below Devil’s Backbone, which is also located in Okanagan County. A 48-year-old woman injured herself at an altitude of about 6,100 feet above sea level.

The search and rescue team received a request for assistance from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center early in the afternoon of June 16 as local rescue services would not be available until later that night.

Both were flown to Peace Health St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment.

