2 found dead in Woodinville home

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Woodinville on Wednesday morning.

When deputies arrived at the home off Paradise Lake Road around 11:45 a.m., they found the bodies of a man and woman inside, the sheriff’s office said.

No one else was home.

Detectives do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unclear if the pair died from natural causes or if an act of violence was involved.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

This is a developing story.

