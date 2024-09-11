Local

2-alarm fire burns vacant building near Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

2-alarm fire in vacant South Seattle building The fire at the vacant commercial building was called out at 5:23am. (KIRO 7 News)

SEATTLE — Crews with Seattle Fire are battling a 2-alarm fire at a vacant commercial building near the Rainier Beach neighborhood.

The fire in the 9200 block of Renton Avenue South was called out at 5:23 a.m. Wednesday.

The first crews to arrive saw flames coming through the roof, so firefighters took a defensive approach and fought the fire from a safe distance from the building.

At 5:45 a.m., Seattle Fire upgraded the response to 2 alarms so more resources could be summoned.

Meanwhile, AlertSeattle, the city’s official emergency notification system, issued a notice that people in the area should close their windows and doors due to smoke from the fire.

Shortly before 7 a.m., crews remained at the scene but appeared to be making progress.

