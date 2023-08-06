2 airlifted to Harborview after driver allegedly swerves into wrong lane in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Three people were injured, two of them airlifted, after a three-car crash near Skykomish on Saturday around 3:45 p.m.

The Washington State Patrol said a 65-year-old man from Sedro Wolley was westbound on State Route 2 at milepost 47 when he allegedly crossed the center line into westbound traffic. Troopers said he hit a car on the driver’s side which then came to a stop on the eastbound shoulder and caught fire.

The WSP said a third car swerved to avoid the car that was hit and ended up in a ditch.

The 65-year-old driver who crossed traffic came to a stop on the westbound shoulder. He was then airlifted to Harborview.

The WSP said he allegedly wasn’t paying attention to the road and there was no DUI.

The driver of the car that was hit and caught fire was a 36-year-old man from Vancouver, B.C. He was airlifted to Harborview. There was also a 36-year-old woman from Vancouver B.C. in his car. She was taken to Harborview.

The driver of the third car was a 63-year-old man from Hawaii. He was not injured. A 58-year-old woman from Wenatchee was also in his car. She was not injured.









