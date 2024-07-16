18-year-old woman standing on street shot from car in Seattle’s Northgate area

SEATTLE — A young woman who was standing on a street in Seattle’s Northgate area was shot by someone in a car late Saturday night.

Shortly before midnight, police were summoned to Aurora Avenue North and North Northgate Way, where they found an 18-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

She was in serious condition when she was taken to Harborview Medical Center by Seattle Fire Department medics.

Detectives learned that the woman was standing north of North 105th Street on Aurora Avenue North when an unidentified car approached her and someone inside fired shots, hitting the victim.

The car left the scene after the shooting.

Detectives from the Seattle Police Department Gun Violence Reduction Unit are leading the investigation.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified.

If you have information about the case, you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

