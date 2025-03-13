18-year-old found with cache of ammo, guns, and knives

Seattle Police say they arrested an 18-year-old on Wednesday after he was found with handguns, ammo magazines, and knives.

An eyewitness reported a man sleeping in what they thought could be a stolen car inside a North Seattle garage, according to the department.

A police report says officers found the man inside a Hyundai, surrounded by weapons and tactical equipment.

In total, Seattle Police say they found two stolen handguns, handgun and shotgun ammo, handgun magazines, shotgun bandoliers, a balaclava, tactical gloves, and knives.

The man is a three-time convicted felon, and his previous crimes include an armed robbery of a convenience store in November 2024, according to a release from the police.

The man is expected to have his first appearance in the King County Jail courtroom at 2:30pm on Thursday.

