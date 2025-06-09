18-year-old arrested, fires semi-automatic handgun out moving car in Snapchat video

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Deputies have arrested an 18-year-old in Port Angeles after they say he fired a semi-automatic handgun out the driver’s window of a moving car.

On June 5 around 8 p.m., Clallam County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Deer Park Road.

Deputies received a four-second Snapchat video showing an individual, later identified as an 18-year-old from Port Angeles, discharging a semi-automatic handgun out the driver’s side window of a moving vehicle.

Through investigative efforts, deputies were able to pinpoint the exact location where the shot was fired by analyzing landscape features visible in the video, including trees, mountain slopes, and road curvature.

A spent 9mm shell casing was recovered approximately 123 feet north of the identified location.

Search warrants were subsequently obtained for both the firearm and the suspect’s arrest.

On June 7, he voluntarily contacted deputies after learning of the investigation.

He turned himself in and surrendered the 9mm handgun allegedly used in the incident.

He was booked and then released and is facing charges for unlawful aiming or discharge of a firearm, a gross misdemeanor.

