18-year-old arrested in connection to Everett December homicide

EVERETT, Wash. — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder that happened at Lions Park in Everett at the end of 2024.

On Dec. 11, 2024 around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of shots heard near 121st St SE and 19th Ave SE, at Lions Park.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot multiple times.

Officers tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Immediately following the homicide, a drone and K-9 track were used to search for the suspect, but neither were successful.

Over two months later, Major Crimes detectives arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the man’s death.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or the Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.









