17-year-old sentenced to 10 years in prison for Mount Vernon homicide

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty to the murder of an 18-year-old in Mount Vernon earlier this year and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Alan Gomez, 18, was shot at a gas station on East College Way on March 17. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a confrontation.

Through surveillance footage, police were able to track the vehicle they believed was involved.

The suspects’ car was found in Everett, and the two accused in the murder were arrested in Oak Harbor.

Mount Vernon police confirmed that 17-year-old Jesus Angel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and his accomplice, 23-year-old Robert Lozano, pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and rendering criminal assistance. Lozano was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

