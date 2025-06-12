17-year-old missing in Bellingham; last seen walking to school

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for Bellingham teen who hasn’t been seen since he left for school Wednesday morning.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) said 17-year-old Damien George was last seen around 7 a.m. leaving his home off Smokehouse Road on June 11.

The alert was activated on behalf of the Lummi Nation Police Department.

He is 5′6″ and weighs around 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. WSP said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and blue shoes.

Call 911 you see him.

