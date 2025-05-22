17-year-old boy shot by drive-by dirt biker in Auburn

A 17-year-old boy was shot by a dirt biker in Auburn tonight, according to police.

Just before 7:45 p.m., the Auburn Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in Auburn’s Lea Hill neighborhood.

Auburn police officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound, adding that his injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to Auburn PD, an initial investigation indicates that the boy was walking near the entrance of College Place Mobile Home Park when an unidentified suspect approached on a dirt bike, dismounted, and fired at least one shot before fleeing.

No suspects are currently in custody, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn PD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

