16th Annual Flower Festival wraps up at Pike Place Market

SEATTLE — The 16th annual flower festival at Pike Place has come to an end.

35 flower farmers filled Pike Place with beautiful bouquets with so many vibrant colors that would make the Aurora Borealis jealous.

Visitors enjoyed a variety of local flowers from King, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties, including tulips, daffodils, and peonies.

The event took place from May 11 through May 12 until 5 p.m. or until no flowers were left.

Although it was unclear what happened first, Pike Place Market expressed gratitude to all the farmers who participated in a Facebook post.

Thank you to all our hard-working farmers!! 💐35+ flower farmers are lining Pike Place again today for our 16th annual... Posted by Pike Place Market on Sunday, May 12, 2024

