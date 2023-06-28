150-acre fire near Wenatchee was started by Chelan County PUD crew

WENATCHEE — A 150-acre fire near Wenatchee was inadvertently started by a Chelan County PUD crew, the local fire district confirmed Wednesday.

The fire started on Tuesday around 1:25 p.m., with a Level 2 evacuation order initially sent out for around 50 homes. Four hours later, that order was bumped down to a Level 1.

No buildings were lost or damaged, and there were no reported injuries.

Wildfire evacuation orders are broken up into three distinct categories: Level 1 is known as the “Ready” stage, where residents should be aware, gather personal belongings, and keep an eye out for updates if the situation changes. Level 2 is “Set,” where people should begin to prepare to leave the area. Level 3 is “Go,” where residents are required to immediately evacuate.





