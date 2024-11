FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police say a 15-year-old boy was shot outside his home Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. near South 281st Place.

Officers say the boy was hit by a bullet shortly after walking outside.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say the teen was uncooperative and “only described the suspects as being one Black male and one White male.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

