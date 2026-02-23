BOTHELL, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Bothell.

Eulalia Marban Moreno was last seen near 167th Place Southwest and North Road at around 10:50 a.m. on Monday morning.

SCSO says she boarded a bus to an unknown location, seen wearing a black puffer jacket, light blue baggy pants, and a light grey Jansport backpack.

Her family says they are concerned for her mental health and safety.

If you see her or have any information on where she is, call 911 with the case number #2026-25126.

