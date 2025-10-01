14-year-old Kennewick student accused of planning school shooting, bail set at $1M

KENNEWICK, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Following a concerning social media post, the Kennewick Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy for attempted murder.

The 14-year-old, who will not be identified at this time, posted a TikTok of a map of Kamiakin High School, the school he attends. The map was color-coded and included a legend that featured terms including “gear up,” “potential targets,” “targets,” “glass,” “be wary of,” and “exit.”

The teenage suspect was arrested on Sept. 20. The FBI assisted in the arrest.

Law enforcement searches suspect’s home

When executing a search warrant on the teenager’s home, officers found 24 guns locked inside safes, multiple documents referencing school shootings, and a color-coded map similar to the TikTok post, according to KEPR.

The map found in the home had even more details and notes. Included in the annotations was “10:47 – 11:25 AM peak students” and “could shoot through windows,” with a line pointing at the school library. A manifesto was discovered in the home.

Officers additionally confiscated multiple computers, suspected drugs, and the suspect’s cellphone. A video on his phone, dated Sept. 19, showed the suspect analyzing the school’s library’s structure and figuring out how he could shoot through the glass windows.

His search history included tactical gear and how bullets interact with glass.

The teenage suspect’s bail was set at $1 million. One of his friends also faces charges for making false statements and possession of a firearm after he allegedly tried to hide the gun.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

