14-year-old girl knocked unconscious after being hit while biking in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — A 14-year-old girl was knocked unconscious after her bike was hit by a car in Lacey on Friday.

Lacey Police and Fire arrived at Mullen Road South East and Park Place Loop South East around 10 a.m. after hearing about the crash, according to officials.

Officers then immediately began administering aid to the rider before she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 43-year-old driver who hit the girl is cooperating with law enforcement and police believe that he was not under the influence of any substance at the time of the crash.

The investigation is being handled by the Lacey Police Department’s Major Accident Investigations Team.

