14-year-old boy arrested in allegedly stolen car with two 12-year-old girls in vehicle

KENT, Wash. — Police in Kent arrested a 14-year-old boy after he led them on a short chase with two 12-year-old girls in a car that was allegedly stolen, the Kent Police Department (KPD) posted on Facebook.

KPD says officers were alerted of a stolen car in the East Hill neighborhood last week, and found it at 116th Avenue Southeast.

When officers turned on their lights, the car continued driving for several minutes and almost hit another patrol car before finally pulling over, the post said.

The driver was a 14-year-old boy from Burien and KPD says he seemed surprised that officers continued to try to pull him over.

Police say the two 12-year-old girls in the car were released to family members and the driver was booked into the King County Juvenile Detention Center.

©2025 Cox Media Group