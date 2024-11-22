14-year-old boy appears in juvenile court for role in Seattle armed robberies with two other men

SEATTLE — On Thursday, a 14-year-old boy who police believe played a role in a string of armed robberies throughout Seattle in early November appeared in juvenile court.

Editor’s Note: Seattle police initially said that the teen was 11 years old, but according to charging documents, the boy is 14.

King County prosecutors filed charges against the teenage boy, whom KIRO 7 is not naming because he is a child, with four counts of robbery in the first degree and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. The boy appeared Thursday afternoon in juvenile court at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

Two other men are also facing charges in connection to an armed robbery spree in King County and nearby. King County prosecutors also filed four counts against both men, Amarri Lard and Tyzavius Holmes, for felony robbery in the first degree. Both men are in custody on $400,000 bail at the King County Correctional Facility. Their next court date is set for Dec. 4 at the King County Courthouse.

All three people are suspected of robbing multiple businesses at gunpoint before driving off in stolen cars.

SPD said on Nov. 15 that the group stole merchandise and cash from several convenience stores and gas stations in and around Georgetown, Rainier Valley, High Point, and West Seattle neighborhoods armed and dressed in face masks and dark clothing.

Police found a stolen blue Kia sedan believed to be related to the robberies, but no suspects were arrested at that time.

Later that night, at around 8:30 p.m., the same suspects struck again. After robbing another business while armed, they drove off in a silver Hyundai and were chased by Tukwila Police into Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood.

According to SPD, the pursuit spanned through multiple jurisdictions and involved several agencies including King County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, and Tukwila Police Department.

Officers followed the suspects on I-5 until they exited at Spring Street and jumped out of the car near Harvard Avenue East. Despite running, officers were able to chase down and arrest each suspect with the help of a K-9 officer and Guardian 1 helicopter.













