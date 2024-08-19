1,300 Snoqualmie Pass customers still without power since Saturday night storm

1,300 customers in Snoqualmie Pass are still without power after Saturday night’s thunderstorm, according to Puget Sound Energy.

The power was reported out at 9:36 p.m. on Saturday and is not expected to be restored by Noon Tuesday.

According to Puget Sound Energy, a transformer at its Hyak substation was damaged beyond repair and will need to be replaced.

A Reddit poster said they had been without power for 31 hours. At the time of this writing, the post was 10 hours old.

“We know being without power is difficult and frustrating, and we truly appreciate our customers’ continued patience,” Puget Sound Energy said in a statement.

