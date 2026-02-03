12-year-old boy reported missing in Okanogan County

OMAK, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued an at-risk/missing person report for 12-year-old Nicky Balboni.

He was last seen near Omak in Okanogan County on the night of January 29.

Balboni is described as five feet, two inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. The report says it’s unknown what clothes he was last seen wearing.

Authorities say his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

If you see him, officials ask you to call 911.

Endangered Missing Person -Balboni - Omak, WA - ACTIVATE pic.twitter.com/S7cHdysL4s — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) February 2, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group