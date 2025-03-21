$10,000 worth of stolen Lego bricks recovered via search warrant alongside stolen guns and drugs

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies used a search warrant to uncover approximately $10,000 worth of stolen Legos within a storage unit.

Sasquatch Bricks toy store in University Place was victim to a robbery Feb. 13. The crime took place during off-hours, with the owner, Scott Nelson, learning about the crime through his security system. When Nelson called the police, they said they had already been notified.

The suspect allegedly backed a U-haul to the front door of the store in order to steal $10,000 worth of Legos.

“Thankfully, our neighbor upstairs, when the thief backed up with a U-Haul, they ran into our store sign that was just hanging outside the front door, which promptly woke them up. And they were like, ‘Well, this is a little unusual for just being about five o’clock in the morning,’” Nelson told “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

The case went cold until Thursday when investigators served a search warrant on a storage unit. Within the unit, the suspect, the stolen legos, stolen guns, and drugs were discovered, according to Pierce County Deputy Carly Cappetto.

Nelson acknowledged that he was, in some ways, lucky that this was the first time his store had been broken into. He chalked up this incident to the recent surge in retail theft plaguing the region.

“I don’t know if it’s political or not, but when these thieves or retail theft rings know that there’s not going to be a whole lot of consequences involved with it, you know, they’ll continue to do it,” he said.

He was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.









©2025 Cox Media Group