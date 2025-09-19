$10,000 reward offered to find person or people starting fires in Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department says there’s a $10,000 reward being offered to find the person or people who intentionally set a series of fires in the Maple Leaf and Wedgwood neighborhoods on Lake City Way Northeast.

The money is coming from the Arson Alarm Foundation.

The department says the first fire happened on August 1, just before 12:30 a.m. They say the fire involved two cars in a parking lot.

The next fire was five days later, around 6:30 a.m. The department says someone set garbage on fire next to a food truck.

The third fire happened on August 22, around 7:30 p.m. The department says someone set some garbage on fire next to a commercial building.

The fourth incident happened on September 16, just before 1 p.m. The department says someone started a small brushfire next to a fence.

The final incident happened the next day, around 4:30 a.m. The department says someone started another garbage fire next to a commercial building.

Call 1-800-55-ARSON or email SFD_FIU@seattle.gov with any information about these fires – you can choose to remain anonymous.

