10-mile section of SR 410 reopens after fallen trees blocked the road

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 10-mile section of State Route 410 (SR 410) was closed Thursday morning after several trees fell across the roadway between Enumclaw and Greenwater, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Crews clear fallen trees blocking SR 410 roadway

Transportation officials said all lanes of SR 410 were shut down between Mud Mountain Road and an area just west of Greenwater, spanning mileposts 30 to 40. The closure affected roughly 10 miles of the highway.

Crews began removing the fallen trees after sunrise and worked until the roadway was fully reopened.

©2026 Cox Media Group