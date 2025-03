STANWOOD, Wash. — One person has died in an RV fire in Snohomish County.

Crews were called to a motorhome next to a home around 1 p.m. outside Stanwood. They were able to put the fire out before it spread to the home, but unfortunately, a person was found dead inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office for more information.





