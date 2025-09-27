1-800-GAMBLER hotline to be discontinued

The National Council on Problem Gambling Helpline says the 1-800-GAMBLING number to help those affected by gambling will be discontinued on September 29.

The Washington State Gambling Commission asks that callers now dial 1-800-547-6133, which will direct to the State Problem Gambling Program.

Responsible gambling messaging is required by Washington State Code and this number offers an option following the soon-to-be-discontinued national hotline.

For more information, visit ncpgambling.org.

