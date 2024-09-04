Leaders of South Korea, New Zealand strongly condemn expanding North Korea-Russia military ties

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and New Zealand strongly condemned the deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia as they met Wednesday for a summit meant to strengthen bilateral ties.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arrived in Seoul, the South Korean capital, on his first trip to the Asian country since he took office last November.

Luxon and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the expanding military ties between North Korea and Russia, including North Korea’s export of ballistic missiles to Russia in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, according to a joint statement released by Luxon’s office.

The two leaders denounced "in the most serious of terms" North Korea's illegal nuclear and missile development programs. They also strongly condemned Russia's war against Ukraine and pledged to continue to support the sovereignty of Ukraine and its efforts to secure a just and lasting peace, according to the joint statement.

During the summit, Yoon and Luxon decided to launch a regular bilateral economic security dialogue to discuss challenges and opportunities. The two emphasized the importance of strengthening trade and economic connections, noting that the two-way trade volume between South Korea and New Zealand has approximately doubled in the past decade, according to the joint statement.

The U.S., South Korea and their partners have steadfastly accused North Korea of supplying much-needed conventional arms to Russia to support its invasion of Ukraine in return for military and economic assistance. Worries about the North Korean-Russia ties deepened in June, when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a pact stipulating mutual military assistance if either country is attacked.

