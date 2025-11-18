The Latest: Trump expected to give Saudi crown prince a warm embrace during White House visit

President Donald Trump is set to fete Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday when the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia makes his first White House visit since Saudi agents killed Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The U.S.-Saudi relationship had been sent into a tailspin by the operation targeting Khashoggi, a fierce critic of the kingdom. U.S. intelligence agencies determined Prince Mohammed likely directed the agents to carry it out. Prince Mohammed denies involvement in the killing of Khashoggi, a Virginia resident. And Trump has only tightened his embrace of the crown prince, whom he views as an indispensable player in shaping the Middle East for decades to come.

The two leaders will unveil billions of dollars in deals, including one to sell the Saudis F-35 fighter jets, and huddle with aides to discuss difficult ways forward in the volatile Middle East before an evening White House soiree organized by first lady Melania Trump.

The Latest:

Prince Mohammed eyes investments in US

He’s determined to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil by investing in sectors like mining, technology and tourism.

To that end, Saudi Arabia is expected to announce a multi-billion dollar investment in U.S. artificial intelligence infrastructure, and the two countries will lay out details about new cooperation in the civil nuclear energy sector, according to a senior Trump administration official who was not authorized to comment publicly ahead of the formal announcement.

An investment summit at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday will include the heads of Salesforce, Qualcomm, Pfizer, the Cleveland Clinic, Chevron and Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s national oil and natural gas company, where even more deals with the Saudis could be announced.

