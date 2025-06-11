The Latest: Protests over immigration raids spread across the US

Protests against immigration enforcement raids have sprung up across the country from Seattle and Austin to Chicago and Washington, D.C. While many have been peaceful, some have resulted in clashes with law enforcement. More protests are planned nationwide this week.

Here's the latest:

Marines will not be deployed Wednesday in Los Angeles

About 700 Marines are still undergoing civil disturbance training at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach in Orange County, California, said Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, head of the task force that’s overseeing the deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles.

Sherman wouldn’t speculate about when the Marines might join the 2,000 or so Guard troops that have been deployed in downtown areas to protect federal buildings during sometimes violent demonstrations against President Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Another 2,000 Guard troops were expected to mobilize on Thursday, he said during a news conference.

Downtown LA bustling after curfew lifted

The streets of downtown Los Angeles began bustling with residents walking dogs and commuters clutching coffee cups after the overnight curfew was lifted at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said at least two dozen people were arrested for violating the curfew, but overall they were fewer clashes between police and demonstrators than on previous nights.

There were no signs of Marines that were expected to be deployed in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, joining the National Guard troops that are protecting federal buildings and ICE agents making arrests.

Attorneys General coalition condemns the ‘unlawful deployment’ of National Guard

A coalition of 18 Democratic attorneys general on Wednesday condemned the Trump administration for what they called the unlawful deployment of the California National Guard amid the protests in Los Angeles.

“The president’s decision to federalize and deploy California’s National Guard without the consent of California state leaders is unlawful, unconstitutional, and undemocratic,” the attorneys general said in a statement released by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. They said the Trump administration should be working with local leaders to keep everyone safe, “not mobilizing the military against the American people.”

In their capacity as the chief legal officers of the 18 states, they also expressed support for California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s court challenge to Trump’s order.

“We oppose any action from this administration that will sow chaos, inflame tensions, and put people’s lives at risk — including those of our law-enforcement officers,” they wrote.

The statement was joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, and Vermont.

Denver police arrested 17 people during protest against immigration raids

The hundreds who marched Tuesday evening down thoroughfares in the city, blocking traffic and chanting, were eventually told to disperse by police.

Officers used smoke and pepper balls -- similar to paintballs but filled with a substance akin to pepper spray -- to control the crowd, the Denver Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

Three people were arrested on assault charges, according to Denver police. Other charges included graffiti, unlawfully throwing projectiles and failing to following the police’s orders.

Mexican president to discuss Kristi Noem’s comments accusing her of inciting violence

Claudia Sheinbaum said she would discuss the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary’s accusation with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Wednesday as he visits Mexico.

She rejected Noem’s comments as “completely false” the day before, publishing a video of her in her morning press briefing calling for Mexicans to act in peace in the Los Angeles protests.

Sheinbaum added more details Wednesday — claiming her opponents had “completely taken out of context” her previous comments suggesting that Mexicans could protest a tax on remittances proposed by Trump.

“We have never called for a violent demonstration,” she said. “We are against all violent acts. We’ve always supported peaceful protests.”

San Antonio Mayor says city officials did not ask for the Texas National Guard to be deployed

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said city officials did not ask for the Texas National Guard to be deployed to the city ahead of planned protests Wednesday night and Saturday.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said Tuesday night that National Guard troops were “on standby” in areas where demonstrations are planned. That came came after police in Austin used chemical irritants to disperse several hundred demonstrators Monday near the state Capitol.

Wednesday night’s protest in San Antonio are scheduled to be near the Alamo, in the heart of the city’s downtown.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said he has not been told by either the governor’s office or the guard how many troops would be in the city, where they would be positioned or what they will be doing. The governor’s office has not publicly released those details.

McManus said the city police are ready to handle any security issues with the demonstration.

“We are prepared for a peaceful demonstration, but we are also prepared if something goes south and it turns violent,” McManus said.

Immigrant communities are rattled

Immigration raids across Southern California are rattling the area’s immigrant communities, even among those in the country legally. More than 100 people have been detained since Friday.

In Orange County, a day laborer said he started carrying his green card everywhere. And during a news conference Monday, the family members of detained workers in Los Angeles urged officials to uphold the city and the state of California as places of sanctuary for immigrants.

Protests over immigration raids pop up across the US with more planned

Protests that started in Los Angeles have begun to spread across the country, with more planned into the weekend.

California National Guard are positioned at the Federal Building on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

From Seattle and Austin to Chicago and Washington, D.C., marchers have chanted slogans, carried signs against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and snarled traffic through downtown avenues and outside federal offices. While many have been peaceful, some have resulted in clashes with law enforcement as officers made arrests and used chemical irritants to disperse crowds

Activists are planning more and even larger demonstrations in the coming days, with "No Kings" events across the country on Saturday to coincide with Trump's planned military parade through Washington.

The Trump administration said it would continue its program of raids and deportations despite the protests.

“ICE will continue to enforce the law,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted Tuesday on social media.

Trump says he’s open to using Insurrection Act

Trump left open the possibility of invoking the Insurrection Act, which authorizes the president to deploy military forces inside the U.S. to suppress rebellion or domestic violence or to enforce the law in certain situations. It’s one of the most extreme emergency powers available to a U.S. president.

“If there’s an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it. We’ll see,” he said from the Oval Office.

Later the president called protesters "animals" and "a foreign enemy" in a speech at Fort Bragg ostensibly to recognize the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

Trump has described Los Angeles in dire terms that Bass and Newsom say are nowhere close to the truth.

In a public address Tuesday evening, Newsom called Trump’s actions the start of an “assault” on democracy.

Newsom warned people against inciting violence, but urged them to stand up to the president’s actions.

LA police swiftly enforce downtown curfew as protests against Trump’s immigration crackdown continue

Los Angeles police swiftly enforced a downtown curfew, making arrests moments after it took effect, while deploying officers on horseback and using crowd control projectiles to break up a group of hundreds of demonstrators.

Members of the National Guard stood watch behind plastic shields, but did not appear to participate in the arrests Tuesday night.

Hours later, many of the protesters had dispersed, although sporadic confrontations continued that were much smaller than in previous nights.

The demonstrations have been mostly concentrated downtown and the curfew covers a 1-square-mile (2.5-square-kilometer) section that includes an area where protests have occurred since Friday in the sprawling city of 4 million.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom asked a court to put an emergency stop to the military helping federal immigration agents, with some guardsmen now standing in protection around agents as they carried out arrests. He said it would only heighten tensions and promote civil unrest. The judge set a hearing for Thursday, giving the administration several days to continue those activities.

