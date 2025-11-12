The Latest: House returns to vote on ending the government shutdown after nearly 2 months away

The longest government shutdown in history could conclude as soon as today, Day 43, after Speaker Mike Johnson called House representatives back into session after a nearly eight-week absence.

The House is scheduled to take up a bill to reopen the government that the Senate passed on Monday night. President Donald Trump called the measure a "very big victory," and it's expected to pass the Republican-led chamber. The prospect of travel delays due to the shutdown could complicate the vote, but Johnson said the GOP was "very optimistic" about the outcome.

The House has not been in legislative session since Sept. 19. Johnson sent lawmakers home after that vote and put the onus on the Senate to act, saying House Republicans did their job.

Yet even as the possibility of an end to the shutdown draws near, almost no one will be satisfied. Democrats didn't get the health insurance provisions they demanded added to the spending deal. And Republicans, who control the levers of power in Washington, didn't escape blame, according to polls and some state and local elections that went poorly for them.

Meanwhile, the sex-offending financier Jeffrey Epstein wrote in a 2019 email to a journalist that Trump "knew about the girls," according to communications released Wednesday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. The White House quickly accused Democrats of selectively leaking the emails to smear the president.

In AP interview, JB Pritzker calls Democrat’s deal to end shutdown ‘enormous mistake’

The high-profile Illinois governor said he was “extremely disappointed” in a group of Democratic senators for striking a deal with Republicans to end the shutdown earlier this week.

The deal, passed Monday, makes no guarantee of extending Affordable Care Act tax credits.

“I’ve been on team fight from the very beginning,” Pritzker said in a Wednesday interview with AP. “I don’t appreciate when we’ve got Democrats who are caving in and doing basically what the Trump administration wants.”

Among the Democrats to vote for the funding bill to end the shutdown was Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin. Pritzker said that while he has “a great deal of respect” for Durbin, his decision was “an enormous mistake.”

Airlines and hotels urge House action to prevent Thanksgiving ‘travel chaos’

At a joint news conference, Airlines for America and the American Hotel and Lodging Association urged the House to act today to end the shutdown and “stave off more travel chaos” before Thanksgiving.

“We’re heading into the busiest travel season of the year. The House of Representatives cannot delay taking action and stand in the way of families reuniting around the Thanksgiving table,” said Rosanna Maietta, president of the hotel association.

Airlines for America, which represents the major U.S. carriers, including Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines, estimates more than 5.2 million passengers have been affected by staffing-related flight delays or cancellations since the government shutdown began.

Voto Latino urges House to vote ‘no’ on bill that will end shutdown

Voto Latino leaders said they strongly oppose the bill that will end the longest shutdown in U.S. history, claiming it will jeopardize the health of Latino communities by failing to fund subsidies provided by the Affordable Care Act that make health coverage more accessible.

“The bill before the House of Representatives does not live up to the urgent needs of our families — it offers neither sufficient safeguards nor meaningful investments to protect access to health care,” Voto Latino leaders said in a statement.

“Voto Latino calls out the U.S. House of Representatives to exercise its responsibility to the American people and specifically the Latino and immigrant communities by voting no on this budget bill in its current form.”

Vance praises RFK Jr. at MAHA conference

The vice president praised Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s willingness to question established science and embrace nontraditional voices in health care.

Vance said that often throughout history, “all the experts were wrong.”

In remarks in a fireside chat between the two men at a “Make America Healthy Again” summit in Washington, Vance also propped up Kennedy’s MAHA movement, saying it has been “an incredible part of our success in Washington.”

Kennedy is a longtime vaccine skeptic who as health secretary has changed inoculation guidelines and upended many of the agencies he leads.

Critics, including the country’s leading medical associations, say Kennedy’s policies are destructive to Americans’ health.

White House says there may be no jobs or inflation data for October

The record-long government shutdown likely means the government will not report what unemployment or inflation was in October, Leavitt said Wednesday, an unprecedented disruption in key economic data relied upon by Federal Reserve policymakers.

“The Democrats may have permanently damaged the federal statistical system, with October CPI and jobs reports likely never being released,” Leavitt said.

Some of the data for the two reports is collected electronically, but the bulk of it depends on surveys or store visits that were cancelled by the shutdown. For example, the monthly calculation of the unemployment rate is based off a survey of 60,000 households in the middle of the month, when the government was closed.

The data disruption comes as the Federal Reserve is sharply split on whether to cut its key interest rate at its next meeting December 9-10.

Democrats raise possibility of another shutdown, if heath care is not addressed

House Democrats returning to the Capitol for a vote on legislation to end the government shutdown raised the possibility that it could happen again when the bill’s funding runs out again in January, if they aren’t able to get some concessions on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies that expire at the end of the year.

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal said it depends “on the vulnerable House Republicans who are not going to be able to go back to their constituents without telling them that they’ve done something on health care.”

Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern said that he would not vote “to endorse their cruelty” if Republicans don’t support extending the subsidies.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said Republicans have wanted to repeal the ACA for the last 15 years. “That’s where they’re trying to go,” she said.

“When it comes to January 30, we’ll see what progress has been made,” she said.

White House does not detail why Trump had an MRI in October

Leavitt was asked about her promise earlier this month that she would follow up with the president to find out more about why he had an MRI in October.

The press secretary said she was “glad” for the question but didn’t answer it.

Leavitt said Trump “received advanced imaging” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October “as part of his routine physical examination.”

Leavitt did not specify what part of Trump’s body was imaged in the scan.

“The full results were reviewed by attending radiologists and consultant and all agreed that President Trump remains in exceptional physical health,” she said.

Trump says Democrats using Epstein case to ‘deflect’ from shutdown failure

In his first comment since additional files were released this morning, the president said Republicans should ignore the latest developments.

“The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap.”

He added that “any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!”

White House says Epstein emails are a ‘manufactured hoax’ by Democrats

“These emails prove absolutely absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong,” Leavitt said of the documents released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

She said Trump knew Epstein from Palm Beach but that the president kicked the financier out of his Mar-a-Lago club “because Jeffrey Epstein was a pedophile and he was a creep.”

Leavitt was also asked about reports that the White House met with U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, to discuss the Epstein files and she said it shows “transparency that members of the Trump administration are willing to brief members of Congress.”

Leavitt then seemed to indicate that White House officials met with Boebert in the White House situation room to discuss the Epstein files, saying, “I’m not going to detail conversations that took place in the Situation Room in the press briefing room.”

White House offers mixed, often contradictory, messages on promoting affordability nationwide

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed affordability issues on the media, saying prices at the grocery store, and other key costs for consumers, are actually lower than has been reported.

She also insisted White House has “done so much to lower prices and increase the economic prosperity of the American people” while also acknowledging, “There is more work to do.”

Leavitt said the administration had lowered energy and prescription drug prices, while also blaming Democrats for a government shutdown she said hurt the economy.

She mistakenly suggested that energy prices were the top driver of inflation. Shelter costs are the most important driver of key inflation measures and spending on groceries is a larger share of income than spending on gasoline.

Rubio meets G7, other counterparts in Canada

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has met with his counterparts from the G7 group of industrialized democracies and other nations, including Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, South Korea and India.

He traveled to southern Ontario for a foreign ministers meeting largely focused on Russia’s war with Ukraine, maritime security and critical minerals that are used in major technology.

Although Rubio didn’t make any specific announcements about additional U.S. aid to Ukraine or new sanctions against Russia, he said on social media that he and the others had discussed “ways to strengthen Ukraine’s defense and find an end to this bloody conflict.”

“The United States remains steadfast in working with our partners to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy and engage directly with Ukraine for a durable and lasting peace,” he said on X.

The State Department said Rubio and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand discussed transatlantic security, the Indo-Pacific, Haiti and supply chains in a separate meeting. It comes after trade tensions recently heightened between the two North American allies.

Maine candidate alters 2 races by dropping Senate bid for House primary

The Democratic primary to take on Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine was shaken up Wednesday by the decision of one candidate to drop out and join a different race.

The top Democratic challengers to face Collins are Gov. Janet Mills, a party mainstay, and Graham Platner, an oyster farmer who has gained attention for progressive views and provocative online posts. Jordan Wood, a onetime chief of staff to former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., has also run an aggressive social media campaign.

Wood said Wednesday that he is dropping out of the Senate race to instead run for Maine's 2nd Congressional District seat. The incumbent, Democrat Jared Golden, announced last week that he is not seeking reelection.

Wood’s announcement sets up a potential primary with former Secretary of State Matt Dunlap. The leading Republican candidate is former Gov. Paul LePage.

Republican congresswoman says she’ll support deal to end shutdown after voting ‘no’ in September

Rep. Victoria Spartz said Wednesday that she will vote for a deal to reopen the government. The Indiana lawmaker was one of only two Republicans to vote against the original resolution in September to prevent a shutdown.

Spartz said she’d support the Senate deal, which includes three full-year spending bills and keeps the rest of the government open until late January, because it doesn’t have a deadline just before Christmas. Republicans frequently criticize expensive end-of-year spending bills designed to jam lawmakers just before they leave for the holidays.

“We need to open the government, pay our military, and provide essential services,” Spartz said in a post on X.

Trump’s approval on handling of government erodes among Republicans and independents

According to the November AP-NORC survey, 68% of Republicans said they approve of Trump's government management, down from 81% in March. Independents' approval dropped from 38% to 25%.

Beverly Lucas, 78, a Republican and retired educator in Ormond Beach, Florida, compared Trump’s second term to “having a petulant child in the White House, with unmitigated power.”

“When people are hungry, he had a party,” she said, referring to a Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. “I thought he seems callous.”

House Speaker says he’s “optimistic” about House shutdown vote

As the House returns to Washington to vote on ending the government shutdown, Johnson said “we are very optimistic about the vote tally tonight.”

“We think this is going to happen and we’re sorry it took this long,” Johnson said.

Johnson sent House lawmakers on a break for almost two months amid a lengthy Senate impasse over the shutdown. He called them back after a small group of Democrats broke with their colleagues and voted with Republicans to end it.

What Americans think about Trump’s management of the government, according to a new AP-NORC poll

Approval of the way President Donald Trump is managing the government has dropped sharply since early in his second term, according to a new AP-NORC poll, with much of the rising discontent coming from fellow Republicans.

The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research was conducted after Democrats' recent victories in off-year elections but before Congress took major steps to try to end the longest shutdown in U.S. history. It shows that only 33% of U.S. adults approve of the way the Republican president is managing the government, down from 43% in an AP-NORC poll from March.

Democrats lack voting leverage on health care

The vast majority of House Democrats are expected to vote against the measure because it does not include an extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits that expire at the end of this year.

But since enough Senate Democrats went along to enable the bill to avoid a 60-vote filibuster, Republicans can now use their slim majorities to continue ignoring pleas to negotiate. In a possible preview, the Senate voted 47-53 along party lines Monday not to extend the subsidies for a year.

Now it’s unclear whether the two parties will find any common ground. Johnson has said he won't commit to bringing the subsidies up in his chamber.

Some Republicans have said they are open to extending the COVID-19 pandemic-era tax credits as premiums could skyrocket for millions of people, but with new limits. Others, including Trump, still want to scrap President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.

Pete Hegseth asserts that US military has ‘all the authorities necessary’ to strike drug cartels

The defense secretary doubled down Wednesday on the Trump administration’s position that it has the legal authority to destroy boats in South American waters that it says are smuggling narcotics for drug cartels.

“We got lawyers on lawyers, all the authorities necessary to do so, treating these terrorists like the al-Qaida of the Western Hemisphere,” Hegseth said at a defense industry event in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The nation's most advanced aircraft carrier has now entered the U.S. military's Southern Command region, where at least 75 people in small boats have been killed in U.S. airstrikes. The naval buildup is fueling speculation that Trump could try to topple Venezuela's authoritarian president, Nicolás Maduro, who faces U.S. charges of narcoterrorism. Senate Republicans voted down a Democratic effort to check Trump's power to launch an attack against Venezuela.

Epstein emails say Trump ‘knew about the girls’

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein wrote in a 2011 email that Donald Trump had "spent hours" at Epstein's house with a victim of sex trafficking and said in a separate message years later that Trump "knew about the girls," according to communications released Wednesday.

The emails, made public by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, add to the questions about Trump's friendship with Epstein and about any knowledge he may have had in what prosecutors call a yearslong effort by Epstein to exploit underage girls. The Republican president has consistently denied any knowledge of Epstein's alleged crimes and has said he ended their relationship years ago.

Many Democrats are calling Senate passage of the bill to reopen government a mistake

Among other provisions in the bill, Democrats are seizing on language that would give senators the opportunity to sue when a federal agency or employee searches their electronic records without notifying them. The language seems aimed at helping Republican lawmakers pursue damages if their phone records were analyzed by the FBI as part of an investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

“We’re going to tattoo that provision, just like we’re going to tattoo the Republican health care crisis, on the foreheads of every single House Republican who dares vote for this bill,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said.

New House member to be sworn in, paving the way for an Epstein files vote

Democrat Adelita Grijalva will be sworn in as its newest member, more than seven weeks after winning a special election in Arizona.

Speaker Johnson had previously declined to seat her until the chamber reconvened.

For Grijalva, it's the end of a weekslong delay that she and other Democrats said was intended to prevent her signature on a petition to eventually trigger a vote to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Small grocers and convenience stores feel an impact as customers go without SNAP benefits

A little more than a year ago, Ryan Sprankle welcomed President Donald Trump to one of the three grocery stores his family owns near Pittsburgh. Trump was on the campaign trail; they talked about high grocery prices, and the Republican nominee picked up a bag of popcorn.

But these days, Sprankle would have a different message if Trump or any lawmakers visited his store. He wants them to know that delayed SNAP benefits during the government shutdown hurt his customers and his small, independent chain.

House eyes evening vote to reopen the government

Members of the House are racing back to Washington after nearly eight weeks out of session to vote on legislation to end the government shutdown.

The House gavels into session at noon, but a final vote on government funding isn’t expected until around 7 p.m. The schedule in the House often slips.

If the bill is approved, it will be sent to the president for his signature. Democrats are expected to mostly oppose the bill because it lacks an extension of tax credits for health insurance offered under the Affordable Care Act.

Treasury secretary says price drops coming on coffee and bananas

Scott Bessent says the Trump administration will soon be making “substantial announcements” about steps it will take to reduce the price of food items not grown in the United States. He cited coffee, bananas and other fruits he didn’t name.

“Things like that that will bring the prices down very quickly,” Bessent said during an interview of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.”

Bessent’s announcement comes as Trump insists costs are down since he took office nine months ago, despite economic data that shows otherwise.

US Mint in Philadelphia to press its final penny

The U.S. Mint has been making pennies in Philadelphia, the nation's birthplace, since 1793, a year after Congress passed the Coinage Act. Back then, a penny could get you a biscuit, a candle or a piece of candy. These days, many sit in drawers or glass jars and are basically cast aside or collected as lucky keepsakes. But their luck is about to run out.

On Wednesday, the mint is set to strike its last circulating penny. Trump has canceled the 1-cent coin, as costs climb to nearly 4 cents per penny. Although billions remain in circulation, pennies are rarely essential for financial transactions in the modern economy or the digital age.

The shutdown blame game

Roughly 6 in 10 Americans say Trump and Republicans in Congress have "a great deal" or "quite a bit" of responsibility for the shutdown, while 54% say the same about Democrats in Congress, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. And at least three-quarters of Americans believe each deserves at least a "moderate" share of blame, underscoring that no one was successfully evading responsibility.

Both parties looked to the Nov. 4 elections in Virginia, New Jersey and elsewhere to see how the shutdown was influencing public opinion. Democrats took comfort in their overwhelming successes. Trump called it a “big factor, negative” for Republicans. But the GOP still refused to negotiate with Democrats: Instead, Trump urged Republicans to end the Senate filibuster, which would pretty much eliminate the need for the majority party to ever negotiate with the minority.

Wall Street is on track to open higher Wednesday as an end to the shutdown appears closer

The shutdown has tripped up an economy already under stress. More than a million federal workers haven't been paid since Oct. 1. Thousands of flights have been canceled, a trend that's expected to continue this week even if the U.S. government re-opens. Many food aid recipients have seen their benefits interrupted. And the Congressional Budget Office estimated that fourth-quarter growth would be reduced by about 1.5 percentage points.

The shutdown also cut off the flow of economic data on unemployment, inflation, and retail spending that the Federal Reserve depends on to monitor the economy's health. This could mean the Fed won't deliver a third interest rate cut, widely expected before the shutdown, at its December meeting.

