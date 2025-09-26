The Latest: Former FBI Director Comey indicted on charges of making a false statement, obstruction

Former FBI Director James Comey has been charged with making a false statement and obstruction in a criminal case filed days after President Donald Trump appeared to urge his attorney general to prosecute him and other perceived political enemies.

The indictment makes Comey the first former senior government official involved in one of Trump's chief grievances, the long-concluded investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, to face prosecution. Trump has for years derided that investigation as a "hoax" and a "witch hunt" despite multiple government reviews showing Moscow interfered on behalf of the Republican's campaign, and has made clear his desire for retribution.

The criminal case is likely to deepen concerns that the Justice Department under the leadership of Attorney General Pam Bondi, a Trump loyalist, is being weaponized as it pursues investigations of public figures the president regards as his adversaries.

Here's the latest:

Trump suggests a deal is close on Gaza, despite one not materializing previously

The president says he believes the U.S. is close to achieving a deal on easing fighting in Gaza that “will get the hostages back” and “end the war.”

“I think we have maybe a deal on Gaza, very close to a deal on Gaza,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn as he was leaving to attend the Ryder Cup.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that an agreement to calm Israel’s war with Hamas is imminent — only to have nothing to show for it.

Weeks ago, he said, “I think we’re going to have a deal on Gaza very soon.” And Trump has made similar pronouncements before and after that.

House Committee on China demands more information on TikTok deal

The chair of a Select House Committee on China has asked for an urgent briefing with the White House on the TikTok framework deal as supported by Trump on Thursday.

“As Chairman of the China Select Committee, I will be conducting full oversight over this agreement, starting with an urgent briefing I have requested from the Administration,” said Rep. John Moolenaar, R.-Michigan, said Friday.

While the transition of the ownership of the popular social media platform to a majority American-owned entity could mitigate some security concerns linked to TikTok, Moolenaar said: “The law also set firm guardrails that prohibit cooperation between ByteDance and any prospective TikTok successor on the all-important recommendation algorithm, as well as preclude operational ties between the new entity and ByteDance.”

ByteDance is the parent company of TikTok and is based in Beijing. Congress passed a law last year that demands TikTok to be spun off from the Chinese ownership on security grounds. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the law in January.

House Democratic Leader says Trump’s DOJ ‘out of control’

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York has sharply criticized the Trump administration over Comey's indictment.

“The indictment of James Comey is a disgraceful attack on the rule of law,” Jeffries said late Thursday.

“Donald Trump and his sycophants in the Department of Justice are completely and totally out of control, and have viciously weaponized the criminal justice system against their perceived adversaries.”

What the indictment alleges

The sparse two-count indictment — consisting of charges of making a false statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee and obstructing a congressional proceeding — appears to have nothing to do with the substance of the Russia investigation.

Instead, it accuses Comey of having lied to the committee when asked whether he had authorized anyone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source of information related to investigations into either Trump or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Clinton. Though the indictment does not specify the subject Comey is alleged to have lied about, it appears through context to have to do with Clinton.

Comey says he is innocent and says ‘lets have a trial’

Comey says in a video that he is innocent as he says “let’s have a trial and keep the faith.”

The former FBI director said in a video posted to Substack that he was not afraid and that he knew there would be “costs to standing up to Donald Trump.”

“My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I am innocent,” Comey said.

James Comey’s son-in-law quits Justice Department after former FBI director’s indictment

James Comey’s son-in-law resigned as a federal prosecutor minutes after the former FBI director was indicted Thursday.

Troy Edwards quit his job “to uphold my oath to the Constitution and the country,” he wrote in a one-sentence resignation letter addressed to Lindsey Halligan, the newly appointed U.S. Attorney in Virginia’s Eastern District, the office that charged Comey.

Edwards was the the deputy chief of the National Security Section, a prestigious role in a U.S. attorney’s office that covers the Pentagon and CIA headquarters, handling some of the highest-profile espionage cases.

Democratic senator blasts Comey indictment as ‘abuse of power’

“Trump has made clear that he intends to turn our justice system into a weapon for punishing and silencing his critics,” said Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committe.

Warner said after the forced ouster of the U.S. attorney in his state, the Trump administration installed a loyalist to bring the charges that others had rejected.

“This kind of interference is a dangerous abuse of power,” Warner said. “Our system depends on prosecutors making decisions based on evidence and the law, not on the personal grudges of a politician determined to settle scores.”

