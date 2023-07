SILVERDALE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two women who allegedly shoplifted over $5,000 from an Ulta in Silverdale on July 5.

Surveillance video shows two women grabbing and hiding expensive makeup. Even openly stuffing some in their purse.

The sheriff’s office said they walked out with $5,226 in makeup and products.

If you have any information, report it here or email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov.









