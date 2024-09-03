King County Sheriff’s Office investigates metro bus stabbing

SEATTLE — According to a press release, just after midnight on Sunday King County Sheriff’s Office Metro Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance on a metro coach.

The initial call concerned a group of adult men who may have been intoxicated or drinking alcohol on the coach, and who might’ve been getting ready to fight each other.

While deputies were on the way, the call was upgraded to a stabbing that just occurred. According to the KCSO, the stabbing happened off the coach on a nearby sidewalk.

Seattle PD and KCSO deputies arrived to find one of the subjects from the initial disturbance suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Officers and deputies administered first aid and secured the scene for firefighters and medics.

KCSO says the initial investigation was met with refusals to cooperate from the victim himself and all witnesses who were still on the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.





