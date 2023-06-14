King County Metro employees fired over COVID vaccine can now reapply for jobs

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Metro employees who were fired for refusing to get the COVID vaccine, can now reapply for their jobs.

The decision covers around 95 former employees including drivers, mechanics, and supervisors. The local 587 Transit Union agreed to it this week.

However, reinstatement comes with some conditions. Workers must drop any grievances they have with the county and they would also go to the bottom of the seniority list. But they would return to their previous wage rate.

This is all happening as King County Metro is struggling with a huge staff shortage that’s forced service cuts and route suspensions.









©2023 Cox Media Group