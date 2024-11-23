Kent man dies in surgery after shooting in parking lot on West Meeker Street

KENT, Wash. — A Kent man died in surgery at a local hospital after being shot in a parking lot on West Meeker Street Friday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Kent Police Department, a 21-year-old man died during surgery at Harborview Medical Center after being shot. The incident happened around 8 Friday night in a parking lot on West Meeker Street near several coffee and shopping stores.

The department said it received several 911 calls from people who said they heard five to 12 gunshots fired in the area. They also told police they saw the victim on the ground of a parking lot.

Patrol officers with the department went to the parking lot and tried to save the man, who had several apparent gunshot wounds.

Puget Sound Regional firefighters went to the scene and took over efforts to save the man’s life. They took him to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Unfortunately, the man died in surgery at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation found that the suspect drove off in a car after shooting the victim multiple times. Kent police officers said they believed the suspect and victim knew each other and interacted just before gunshots rang out.

Detectives with the Kent Police Department were called to investigate the shooting. They looked at the crime scene, spoke with witnesses and searched for business surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the department tip line at (253) 856-5808.





