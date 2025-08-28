Investigators look for a motive in a deadly mass shooting at Minneapolis church

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The shooter who killed two Catholic school students and wounded more than a dozen children sitting in the pews of a Minneapolis church once attended the same school and had been a member of the church, the city's police chief said.

Authorities were poring over videos, writings and the movements of the shooter but remained uncertain what motivated 23-year-old Robin Westman to open fire through stained-glass windows as children celebrated Mass on the first week of classes at the Annunciation Catholic School.

Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara said during a news conference Thursday afternoon that the shooter fired 116 rifle rounds into the church.

“It is very clear that this shooter had the intention to terrorize those innocent children,” O’Hara said.

Investigators recovered hundreds of pieces of evidence from the church and three residences, and are seeking warrants to search devices, O’Hara said earlier Thursday on on NBC’s “TODAY” show. They found more writings from the suspect, but no additional firearms.

Westman, who was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, died by suicide, he said.

“Everything we’ve seen so far is a classic pathway to an active shooter,” O’Hara said, adding that police have seen nothing “specific to trigger the amount of hate that occurred yesterday.”

Two children, ages 8 and 10, died in the shooting. City officials on Thursday increased to 15 the number of wounded children — ages 6 to 15 — in addition to three parishioners in their 80s who were also injured. Most were expected to survive, O’Hara said.

One child was in critical condition Thursday while 11 other victims remained in hospitals.

Westman, whose mother worked for the parish before retiring in 2021, left behind videos and page upon page of writings describing a litany of grievances. One read: “I know this is wrong, but I can’t seem to stop myself.”

On a YouTube channel, videos that police say may have been posted by the shooter show weapons and ammunition, and list the names of mass shooters. What appears to be a suicide note to family contains a confession of long-held plans to carry out a shooting and talk of being deeply depressed.

Student shielded by a friend who was shot

Rev. Dennis Zehren, who was inside the church with the nearly 200 children, said the responsorial psalm — which spoke of light in the darkness — had almost ended when he heard someone yell, "Down down, everybody down," and gunshots rang out.

Fifth-grader Weston Halsne said he ducked for the pews, covering his head, shielded by a friend who was on top of him. His friend was hit, he said.

“I was super scared for him, but I think now he’s OK,” the 10-year-old said.

Authorities investigate a motive for the shooting

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that the attack was an act of domestic terrorism motivated by hate-filled ideology, citing the shooter's statements against multiple religions and calls for violence against President Donald Trump.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday sent state law enforcement officers to schools and churches in Minneapolis, saying no child should go to school worried about losing a classmate or gunshots erupting during prayer.

On a YouTube channel titled Robin W, the person filming the video points to two windows in what appears to be a drawing of the church, then stabs it with a long knife.

The now-deleted videos also show weapons and ammunition, scrawled with “kill Donald Trump” and “Where is your God?” along with the names of past mass shooters.

There also were hundreds of pages written in Cyrillic, a centuries-old script still used in Slavic countries. In one, Westman wrote, “When will it end?”

The police chief said Westman did not have an extensive known criminal history and is believed to have acted alone.

Lily Kletter, who graduated from Annunciation, recalled that Westman joined her class at some point in middle school and once hid in the bathroom to avoid going to Mass.

“I remember they had a crazy distaste for school, especially Annunciation, which I always thought was pretty interesting because their mom was on the parish board,” she said.

Federal officials referred to Westman as transgender, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey decried hatred being directed at “our transgender community.” Westman’s gender identity wasn’t clear. In 2020, a judge approved a petition, signed by Westman’s mother, asking for a name change from Robert to Robin, saying the petitioner “identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification.”

Police chief says officers rescued children who hid

The police chief said officers immediately responded to reports of the shooting, entered the church, rendered first aid and rescued some of the children.

Annunciation's principal Matt DeBoer said teachers and children alike responded heroically.

“Children were ducked down. Adults were protecting children. Older children were protecting younger children,” he said.

Vincent Francoual said his 11-year-old daughter, Chloe, survived by running downstairs and hiding in a room with a table pushed against the door. He said she is struggling to communicate clearly about the traumatizing scene and that she thought she was going to die.

Monday was the first day of the school year at Annunciation, a 102-year-old school in a leafy residential and commercial neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis.

The city's mayor called for a statewide and federal ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines at a City Hall news conference surrounded by officials and gun control advocates.

“There is no reason that someone should be able to reel off 30 shots before they even have to reload," Frey said. "We’re not talking about your father’s hunting rifle here. We’re talking about guns that are built to pierce armor and kill people.”

Lauer reported from Philadelphia. Associated Press writers Giovanna Dell’Orto in Minneapolis; Hannah Fingerhut in Des Moines, Iowa; Jack Dura in Bismarck, North Dakota; Sarah Brumfield in Cockeysville, Maryland; Hallie Golden in Seattle and Alanna Durkin Richer in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

