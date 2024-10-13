‘I truly do believe we prevented an assassination attempt’: Suspect arrested trying to enter rally

On Sunday, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco held a press conference to discuss the details of a man who was arrested trying to enter former President Trump’s Rally in Coachella, California.

According to the sheriff, A man tried to get through a security checkpoint at the former president’s rally with a shotgun and a handgun with a high-capacity magazine.

In the press conference, the sheriff said the suspect told deputies at the checkpoint that he was a journalist with VIP access at the rally.

During the search of the car, deputies found various license plates, passports and identification cards with different names.

According to the AP, the man is a 49-year-old Las Vegas resident.

The man was arrested and was later released on bail.

During the question and answer portion of the press conference Sheriff Bianco said, “I truly do believe we prevented an assassination attempt.”

The United States Secret Service released the following joint federal statement:

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and FBI are aware of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office’s arrest on Saturday. The U.S. Secret Service assesses that the incident did not impact protective operations and former President Trump was not in any danger. While no federal arrest has been made at this time, the investigation is ongoing. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and FBI extend their gratitude to the deputies and local partners who helped ensure the safety of last night’s events. — Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service

This story is developing and will be updated.





