I-90 though Snoqualmie Pass back open after crashes

I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass has been reopened after it was completely closed from multiple crashes caused by heavy snowfall.

Eastbound lanes opened up around 6 p.m. and the westbound lanes opened up around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

Earlier this morning, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson shared warnings on “X” about the expected snowfall.

“Chains are not required yet, but snow is expected to continue throughout the evening,” said Johnson. “There are plenty of troopers and officers to ensure that the restrictions are being followed!”

Chains are now required.









