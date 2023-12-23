I-90 closed though Snoqualmie Pass for heavy snowfall, crashes

I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass has been completely closed after multiple crashes were caused by heavy snowfall and slush on the roadway.

Eastbound traffic is stopped at exit 34 near North Bend and westbound traffic is stopped at milepost 84 near Cle Elum.

Earlier this morning, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson shared warnings on “X” about the expected snowfall.

“Chains are not required yet, but snow is expected to continue throughout the evening,” said Johnson. “There are plenty of troopers and officers to ensure that the restrictions are being followed!”

There is no current estimate on when the pass will reopen.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.









©2023 Cox Media Group