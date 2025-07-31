How much house $1 million buys you in Wenatchee

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Wenatchee. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1075 Ridge Crest Dr, Wenatchee

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,823

- Price per square foot: $260

- See 1075 Ridge Crest Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

954 Racine Springs Dr, Wenatchee

- Price: $989,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,893

- Price per square foot: $342

- See 954 Racine Springs Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

1093 Rue Jolie, Wenatchee

- Price: $985,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,804

- Price per square foot: $205

- See 1093 Rue Jolie, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

735 Castle Heights Dr, Wenatchee

- Price: $985,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,500

- Price per square foot: $281

- See 735 Castle Heights Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

7491 Pot O Gold Ln, Wenatchee

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,142

- Price per square foot: $310

- See 7491 Pot O Gold Ln, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

6760 Forest Ridge Dr, Wenatchee

- Price: $970,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,992

- Price per square foot: $242

- See 6760 Forest Ridge Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

4266 Jim Smith Rd, Wenatchee

- Price: $960,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,448

- Price per square foot: $392

- See 4266 Jim Smith Rd, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

3105 Tamarack Pl, Wenatchee

- Price: $950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,250

- Price per square foot: $292

- See 3105 Tamarack Pl, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

6753 Forest Ridge Dr, Wenatchee

- Price: $935,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,714

- Price per square foot: $251

- See 6753 Forest Ridge Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

1425 Appleridge St, Wenatchee

- Price: $929,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,287

- Price per square foot: $282

- See 1425 Appleridge St, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

3848 Jagla Rd, Wenatchee

- Price: $889,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,400

- Price per square foot: $370

- See 3848 Jagla Rd, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

2019 Maiden Ln, Wenatchee

- Price: $889,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,872

- Price per square foot: $309

- See 2019 Maiden Ln, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

6657 Forest Ridge Dr, Wenatchee

- Price: $879,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,986

- Price per square foot: $294

- See 6657 Forest Ridge Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

1423 Springwater Ave, Wenatchee

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,664

- Price per square foot: $238

- See 1423 Springwater Ave, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

3716 Knowles Rd, Wenatchee

- Price: $875,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,065

- Price per square foot: $423

- See 3716 Knowles Rd, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

2009 Rainbow Ln, Wenatchee

- Price: $849,999

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,868

- Price per square foot: $219

- See 2009 Rainbow Ln, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

1535 Elmwood St, Wenatchee

- Price: $819,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,739

- Price per square foot: $299

- See 1535 Elmwood St, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

740 Castle Heights Dr, Wenatchee

- Price: $799,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,100

- Price per square foot: $258

- See 740 Castle Heights Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

902 Washington St, Wenatchee

- Price: $775,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,561

- Price per square foot: $217

- See 902 Washington St, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

1817 Troon Ave, Wenatchee

- Price: $775,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,278

- Price per square foot: $340

- See 1817 Troon Ave, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

1002 Racine Spgs, Wenatchee

- Price: $769,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,943

- Price per square foot: $395

- See 1002 Racine Spgs, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

2007 Westhaven, Wenatchee

- Price: $749,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,742

- Price per square foot: $273

- See 2007 Westhaven, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

985 Spring Mountain Dr, Wenatchee

- Price: $749,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,760

- Price per square foot: $425

- See 985 Spring Mountain Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

920 Westchester Dr, Wenatchee

- Price: $744,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,816

- Price per square foot: $264

- See 920 Westchester Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

1919 Westhaven, Wenatchee

- Price: $739,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,238

- Price per square foot: $330

- See 1919 Westhaven, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

1007 Racine Springs Dr, Wenatchee

- Price: $697,700

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,681

- Price per square foot: $415

- See 1007 Racine Springs Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

301 Canyon Pl, Wenatchee

- Price: $690,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,302

- Price per square foot: $299

- See 301 Canyon Pl, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

1906 Lion Pl, Wenatchee

- Price: $679,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,008

- Price per square foot: $338

- See 1906 Lion Pl, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

2207 Stephanie Brooke, Wenatchee

- Price: $674,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,326

- Price per square foot: $290

- See 2207 Stephanie Brooke, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

3505 Kimberly Ct, Wenatchee

- Price: $660,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,493

- Price per square foot: $264

- See 3505 Kimberly Ct, Wenatchee on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.