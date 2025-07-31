How much house $1 million buys you in Wenatchee

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Wenatchee. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
1075 Ridge Crest Dr, Wenatchee
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,823
- Price per square foot: $260
- See 1075 Ridge Crest Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
954 Racine Springs Dr, Wenatchee
- Price: $989,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,893
- Price per square foot: $342
- See 954 Racine Springs Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
1093 Rue Jolie, Wenatchee
- Price: $985,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,804
- Price per square foot: $205
- See 1093 Rue Jolie, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
735 Castle Heights Dr, Wenatchee
- Price: $985,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,500
- Price per square foot: $281
- See 735 Castle Heights Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
7491 Pot O Gold Ln, Wenatchee
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,142
- Price per square foot: $310
- See 7491 Pot O Gold Ln, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
6760 Forest Ridge Dr, Wenatchee
- Price: $970,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,992
- Price per square foot: $242
- See 6760 Forest Ridge Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
4266 Jim Smith Rd, Wenatchee
- Price: $960,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,448
- Price per square foot: $392
- See 4266 Jim Smith Rd, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
3105 Tamarack Pl, Wenatchee
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,250
- Price per square foot: $292
- See 3105 Tamarack Pl, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
6753 Forest Ridge Dr, Wenatchee
- Price: $935,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,714
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 6753 Forest Ridge Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
1425 Appleridge St, Wenatchee
- Price: $929,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,287
- Price per square foot: $282
- See 1425 Appleridge St, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
3848 Jagla Rd, Wenatchee
- Price: $889,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,400
- Price per square foot: $370
- See 3848 Jagla Rd, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
2019 Maiden Ln, Wenatchee
- Price: $889,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,872
- Price per square foot: $309
- See 2019 Maiden Ln, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
6657 Forest Ridge Dr, Wenatchee
- Price: $879,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,986
- Price per square foot: $294
- See 6657 Forest Ridge Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
1423 Springwater Ave, Wenatchee
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,664
- Price per square foot: $238
- See 1423 Springwater Ave, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
3716 Knowles Rd, Wenatchee
- Price: $875,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,065
- Price per square foot: $423
- See 3716 Knowles Rd, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
2009 Rainbow Ln, Wenatchee
- Price: $849,999
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,868
- Price per square foot: $219
- See 2009 Rainbow Ln, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
1535 Elmwood St, Wenatchee
- Price: $819,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,739
- Price per square foot: $299
- See 1535 Elmwood St, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
740 Castle Heights Dr, Wenatchee
- Price: $799,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,100
- Price per square foot: $258
- See 740 Castle Heights Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
902 Washington St, Wenatchee
- Price: $775,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,561
- Price per square foot: $217
- See 902 Washington St, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
1817 Troon Ave, Wenatchee
- Price: $775,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,278
- Price per square foot: $340
- See 1817 Troon Ave, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
1002 Racine Spgs, Wenatchee
- Price: $769,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,943
- Price per square foot: $395
- See 1002 Racine Spgs, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
2007 Westhaven, Wenatchee
- Price: $749,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,742
- Price per square foot: $273
- See 2007 Westhaven, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
985 Spring Mountain Dr, Wenatchee
- Price: $749,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,760
- Price per square foot: $425
- See 985 Spring Mountain Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
920 Westchester Dr, Wenatchee
- Price: $744,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,816
- Price per square foot: $264
- See 920 Westchester Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
1919 Westhaven, Wenatchee
- Price: $739,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,238
- Price per square foot: $330
- See 1919 Westhaven, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
1007 Racine Springs Dr, Wenatchee
- Price: $697,700
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,681
- Price per square foot: $415
- See 1007 Racine Springs Dr, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
301 Canyon Pl, Wenatchee
- Price: $690,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,302
- Price per square foot: $299
- See 301 Canyon Pl, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
1906 Lion Pl, Wenatchee
- Price: $679,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,008
- Price per square foot: $338
- See 1906 Lion Pl, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
2207 Stephanie Brooke, Wenatchee
- Price: $674,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,326
- Price per square foot: $290
- See 2207 Stephanie Brooke, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
3505 Kimberly Ct, Wenatchee
- Price: $660,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,493
- Price per square foot: $264
- See 3505 Kimberly Ct, Wenatchee on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.