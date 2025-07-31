How much house $1 million buys you in Mount Vernon

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Mount Vernon. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2210 Martin Rd, Mount Vernon

- Price: $965,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,520

- Price per square foot: $213

22972 Osborne Dr, Mount Vernon

- Price: $950,000

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 414

- Price per square foot: $2,294

25451 Lake Cavanaugh Rd, Mount Vernon

- Price: $945,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,600

- Price per square foot: $590

405 S 7th, Mount Vernon

- Price: $939,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,656

- Price per square foot: $256

34247 N Shore, Mount Vernon

- Price: $929,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 624

- Price per square foot: $1,488

3819 Ridge Ct, Mount Vernon

- Price: $919,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,172

- Price per square foot: $289

1218 Alpine View Dr, Mount Vernon

- Price: $915,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,650

- Price per square foot: $345

18933 W Big Lake Blvd, Mount Vernon

- Price: $899,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 588

- Price per square foot: $1,528

3802 Carpenter St, Mount Vernon

- Price: $889,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,635

- Price per square foot: $337

431 Timberland Loop, Mount Vernon

- Price: $875,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,539

- Price per square foot: $344

1301 Alpine View Dr, Mount Vernon

- Price: $874,950

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,629

- Price per square foot: $332

301 S 6th St, Mount Vernon

- Price: $868,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,568

- Price per square foot: $243

16740 Dunbar Rd, Mount Vernon

- Price: $855,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,268

- Price per square foot: $376

1211 N 17th St, Mount Vernon

- Price: $850,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,780

- Price per square foot: $305

930 Rainier Loop, Mount Vernon

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,383

- Price per square foot: $356

3924 Montgomery Ct, Mount Vernon

- Price: $849,950

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,790

- Price per square foot: $304

17609 S Skyridge Dr, Mount Vernon

- Price: $849,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,977

- Price per square foot: $285

16909 Donnelly Rd, Mount Vernon

- Price: $835,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,762

- Price per square foot: $473

17192 Big Fir Pl, Mount Vernon

- Price: $826,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,288

- Price per square foot: $361

4404 Landmark Dr, Mount Vernon

- Price: $825,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,396

- Price per square foot: $344

13908 Malloree Ln, Mount Vernon

- Price: $825,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,076

- Price per square foot: $397

218 Lilly Ln, Mount Vernon

- Price: $824,950

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,295

- Price per square foot: $359

201 N 54th Pl, Mount Vernon

- Price: $817,800

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,473

- Price per square foot: $330

945 Alpine View Dr, Mount Vernon

- Price: $799,950

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,944

- Price per square foot: $411

945 Clearwater Ct, Mount Vernon

- Price: $799,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,008

- Price per square foot: $265

24210 Nookachamp Hills Dr, Mount Vernon

- Price: $795,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,928

- Price per square foot: $412

118 Cedarwood Pl, Mount Vernon

- Price: $750,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,128

- Price per square foot: $352

34989 North Shore Dr, Mount Vernon

- Price: $750,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,916

- Price per square foot: $391

223 N 5th St, Mount Vernon

- Price: $730,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,898

- Price per square foot: $251

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

