How much house $1 million buys you in Mount Vernon

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Mount Vernon. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
2210 Martin Rd, Mount Vernon
- Price: $965,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,520
- Price per square foot: $213
- See 2210 Martin Rd, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
22972 Osborne Dr, Mount Vernon
- Price: $950,000
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 414
- Price per square foot: $2,294
- See 22972 Osborne Dr, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
25451 Lake Cavanaugh Rd, Mount Vernon
- Price: $945,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,600
- Price per square foot: $590
- See 25451 Lake Cavanaugh Rd, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
405 S 7th, Mount Vernon
- Price: $939,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,656
- Price per square foot: $256
- See 405 S 7th, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
34247 N Shore, Mount Vernon
- Price: $929,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 624
- Price per square foot: $1,488
- See 34247 N Shore, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
3819 Ridge Ct, Mount Vernon
- Price: $919,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,172
- Price per square foot: $289
- See 3819 Ridge Ct, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
1218 Alpine View Dr, Mount Vernon
- Price: $915,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,650
- Price per square foot: $345
- See 1218 Alpine View Dr, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
18933 W Big Lake Blvd, Mount Vernon
- Price: $899,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 588
- Price per square foot: $1,528
- See 18933 W Big Lake Blvd, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
3802 Carpenter St, Mount Vernon
- Price: $889,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,635
- Price per square foot: $337
- See 3802 Carpenter St, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
431 Timberland Loop, Mount Vernon
- Price: $875,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,539
- Price per square foot: $344
- See 431 Timberland Loop, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
1301 Alpine View Dr, Mount Vernon
- Price: $874,950
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,629
- Price per square foot: $332
- See 1301 Alpine View Dr, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
301 S 6th St, Mount Vernon
- Price: $868,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,568
- Price per square foot: $243
- See 301 S 6th St, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
16740 Dunbar Rd, Mount Vernon
- Price: $855,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,268
- Price per square foot: $376
- See 16740 Dunbar Rd, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
1211 N 17th St, Mount Vernon
- Price: $850,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,780
- Price per square foot: $305
- See 1211 N 17th St, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
930 Rainier Loop, Mount Vernon
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,383
- Price per square foot: $356
- See 930 Rainier Loop, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
3924 Montgomery Ct, Mount Vernon
- Price: $849,950
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,790
- Price per square foot: $304
- See 3924 Montgomery Ct, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
17609 S Skyridge Dr, Mount Vernon
- Price: $849,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,977
- Price per square foot: $285
- See 17609 S Skyridge Dr, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
16909 Donnelly Rd, Mount Vernon
- Price: $835,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,762
- Price per square foot: $473
- See 16909 Donnelly Rd, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
17192 Big Fir Pl, Mount Vernon
- Price: $826,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,288
- Price per square foot: $361
- See 17192 Big Fir Pl, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
4404 Landmark Dr, Mount Vernon
- Price: $825,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,396
- Price per square foot: $344
- See 4404 Landmark Dr, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
13908 Malloree Ln, Mount Vernon
- Price: $825,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,076
- Price per square foot: $397
- See 13908 Malloree Ln, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
218 Lilly Ln, Mount Vernon
- Price: $824,950
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,295
- Price per square foot: $359
- See 218 Lilly Ln, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
201 N 54th Pl, Mount Vernon
- Price: $817,800
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,473
- Price per square foot: $330
- See 201 N 54th Pl, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
945 Alpine View Dr, Mount Vernon
- Price: $799,950
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,944
- Price per square foot: $411
- See 945 Alpine View Dr, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
945 Clearwater Ct, Mount Vernon
- Price: $799,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,008
- Price per square foot: $265
- See 945 Clearwater Ct, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
24210 Nookachamp Hills Dr, Mount Vernon
- Price: $795,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,928
- Price per square foot: $412
- See 24210 Nookachamp Hills Dr, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
118 Cedarwood Pl, Mount Vernon
- Price: $750,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,128
- Price per square foot: $352
- See 118 Cedarwood Pl, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
34989 North Shore Dr, Mount Vernon
- Price: $750,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,916
- Price per square foot: $391
- See 34989 North Shore Dr, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
223 N 5th St, Mount Vernon
- Price: $730,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,898
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 223 N 5th St, Mount Vernon on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.