How much house $1 million buys you in Bremerton

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Bremerton. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

5589 NW Muddy Paws Ct, Bremerton

- Price: $999,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,257

- Price per square foot: $443

- See 5589 NW Muddy Paws Ct, Bremerton on Redfin.com

9916 NW Dishman Rd, Bremerton

- Price: $979,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,557

- Price per square foot: $383

- See 9916 NW Dishman Rd, Bremerton on Redfin.com

2540 E Phinney Bay Pl, Bremerton

- Price: $975,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,106

- Price per square foot: $237

- See 2540 E Phinney Bay Pl, Bremerton on Redfin.com

7008 Cormorant Pl, Bremerton

- Price: $900,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,948

- Price per square foot: $305

- See 7008 Cormorant Pl, Bremerton on Redfin.com

10233 NW Yates Ln NW, Bremerton

- Price: $899,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,118

- Price per square foot: $288

- See 10233 NW Yates Ln NW, Bremerton on Redfin.com

2710 N Lafayette, Bremerton

- Price: $889,950

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,557

- Price per square foot: $348

- See 2710 N Lafayette, Bremerton on Redfin.com

4131 Wandering Way, Port Orchard

- Price: $885,061

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,115

- Price per square foot: $284

- See 4131 Wandering Way, Port Orchard on Redfin.com

7136 Windflower Pl NW, Seabeck

- Price: $869,950

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,549

- Price per square foot: $341

- See 7136 Windflower Pl NW, Seabeck on Redfin.com

1157 WHEATON Way, Bremerton

- Price: $865,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,144

- Price per square foot: $403

- See 1157 WHEATON Way, Bremerton on Redfin.com

931 Oyster Bay Ct, Bremerton

- Price: $850,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,826

- Price per square foot: $465

- See 931 Oyster Bay Ct, Bremerton on Redfin.com

1166 Daniels Ave, Bremerton

- Price: $829,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,027

- Price per square foot: $273

- See 1166 Daniels Ave, Bremerton on Redfin.com

2507 Rocky Point Rd NW, Bremerton

- Price: $799,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,020

- Price per square foot: $395

- See 2507 Rocky Point Rd NW, Bremerton on Redfin.com

2788 Cantu Ln NW, Seabeck

- Price: $780,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,508

- Price per square foot: $311

- See 2788 Cantu Ln NW, Seabeck on Redfin.com

7295 Navajo Trl NE, Bremerton

- Price: $775,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,572

- Price per square foot: $216

- See 7295 Navajo Trl NE, Bremerton on Redfin.com

5240 Minard Rd W, Bremerton

- Price: $759,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,904

- Price per square foot: $399

- See 5240 Minard Rd W, Bremerton on Redfin.com

1720 N Wycoff Ave, Bremerton

- Price: $749,950

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,287

- Price per square foot: $327

- See 1720 N Wycoff Ave, Bremerton on Redfin.com

5511 NW Eldorado Blvd, Bremerton

- Price: $730,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,519

- Price per square foot: $289

- See 5511 NW Eldorado Blvd, Bremerton on Redfin.com

320 Washington Ave #602, Bremerton

- Price: $720,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,563

- Price per square foot: $460

- See 320 Washington Ave #602, Bremerton on Redfin.com

1948 Rainier Ave, Bremerton

- Price: $700,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,838

- Price per square foot: $246

- See 1948 Rainier Ave, Bremerton on Redfin.com

6145 Cameron Ln NW, Bremerton

- Price: $700,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,832

- Price per square foot: $247

- See 6145 Cameron Ln NW, Bremerton on Redfin.com

4224 Division Ave W, Bremerton

- Price: $699,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,426

- Price per square foot: $288

- See 4224 Division Ave W, Bremerton on Redfin.com

3703 NE Trout Brook Ln, Bremerton

- Price: $699,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,848

- Price per square foot: $378

- See 3703 NE Trout Brook Ln, Bremerton on Redfin.com

7255 Alpenview Pl NW, Seabeck

- Price: $699,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,132

- Price per square foot: $327

- See 7255 Alpenview Pl NW, Seabeck on Redfin.com

3690 NW Phinney Bay Dr, Bremerton

- Price: $698,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,006

- Price per square foot: $347

- See 3690 NW Phinney Bay Dr, Bremerton on Redfin.com

4958 NW Eldorado Blvd, Bremerton

- Price: $697,875

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,018

- Price per square foot: $345

- See 4958 NW Eldorado Blvd, Bremerton on Redfin.com

8087 Lars Dr NE, Bremerton

- Price: $695,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,672

- Price per square foot: $260

- See 8087 Lars Dr NE, Bremerton on Redfin.com

4398 Chanting Cir SW, Port Orchard

- Price: $690,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,496

- Price per square foot: $197

- See 4398 Chanting Cir SW, Port Orchard on Redfin.com

1436 Baker Heights Loop, Bremerton

- Price: $689,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,041

- Price per square foot: $226

- See 1436 Baker Heights Loop, Bremerton on Redfin.com

3437 NE Shore Cliff St, Bremerton

- Price: $679,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,644

- Price per square foot: $256

- See 3437 NE Shore Cliff St, Bremerton on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.