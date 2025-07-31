How much house $1 million buys you in Bremerton

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Bremerton. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
5589 NW Muddy Paws Ct, Bremerton
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,257
- Price per square foot: $443
9916 NW Dishman Rd, Bremerton
- Price: $979,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,557
- Price per square foot: $383
2540 E Phinney Bay Pl, Bremerton
- Price: $975,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,106
- Price per square foot: $237
7008 Cormorant Pl, Bremerton
- Price: $900,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,948
- Price per square foot: $305
10233 NW Yates Ln NW, Bremerton
- Price: $899,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,118
- Price per square foot: $288
2710 N Lafayette, Bremerton
- Price: $889,950
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,557
- Price per square foot: $348
4131 Wandering Way, Port Orchard
- Price: $885,061
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,115
- Price per square foot: $284
7136 Windflower Pl NW, Seabeck
- Price: $869,950
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,549
- Price per square foot: $341
1157 WHEATON Way, Bremerton
- Price: $865,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,144
- Price per square foot: $403
931 Oyster Bay Ct, Bremerton
- Price: $850,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,826
- Price per square foot: $465
1166 Daniels Ave, Bremerton
- Price: $829,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,027
- Price per square foot: $273
2507 Rocky Point Rd NW, Bremerton
- Price: $799,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,020
- Price per square foot: $395
2788 Cantu Ln NW, Seabeck
- Price: $780,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,508
- Price per square foot: $311
7295 Navajo Trl NE, Bremerton
- Price: $775,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,572
- Price per square foot: $216
5240 Minard Rd W, Bremerton
- Price: $759,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,904
- Price per square foot: $399
1720 N Wycoff Ave, Bremerton
- Price: $749,950
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,287
- Price per square foot: $327
5511 NW Eldorado Blvd, Bremerton
- Price: $730,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,519
- Price per square foot: $289
320 Washington Ave #602, Bremerton
- Price: $720,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,563
- Price per square foot: $460
1948 Rainier Ave, Bremerton
- Price: $700,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,838
- Price per square foot: $246
6145 Cameron Ln NW, Bremerton
- Price: $700,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,832
- Price per square foot: $247
4224 Division Ave W, Bremerton
- Price: $699,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,426
- Price per square foot: $288
3703 NE Trout Brook Ln, Bremerton
- Price: $699,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,848
- Price per square foot: $378
7255 Alpenview Pl NW, Seabeck
- Price: $699,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,132
- Price per square foot: $327
3690 NW Phinney Bay Dr, Bremerton
- Price: $698,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,006
- Price per square foot: $347
4958 NW Eldorado Blvd, Bremerton
- Price: $697,875
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,018
- Price per square foot: $345
8087 Lars Dr NE, Bremerton
- Price: $695,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,672
- Price per square foot: $260
4398 Chanting Cir SW, Port Orchard
- Price: $690,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,496
- Price per square foot: $197
1436 Baker Heights Loop, Bremerton
- Price: $689,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,041
- Price per square foot: $226
3437 NE Shore Cliff St, Bremerton
- Price: $679,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,644
- Price per square foot: $256
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.