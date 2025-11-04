How much are OBBBA provisions worth to American households?

Provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) offer Americans additional tax deductions and credits that will take effect for tax year 2025, with many lasting through 2028 and beyond. Many people should expect some tax savings, as the provisions incentivize a wide net of statuses and activities, including young families, seniors, tipped workers, new car purchases, and gifting and inheritance. OBBBA is also structured to provide tax relief regardless of whether you choose the standard or itemized deduction, or whether you file as single, married or head of household.

Households may want to size up the potential impact of OBBBA provisions on their tax strategies, tax prepayments and overall budgets. With this in mind, SmartAsset calculated the expected value residents in each U.S. state may see for the upcoming tax years, thanks to eight different OBBBA provisions, based on the most recent tax return data, financial and demographic data. Additionally, average dollar benefits for families with children, seniors, inheritance, tipped workers, new car purchases and more are distilled at the state level.

The total expected value of OBBBA per household in each state includes prorated amounts for the following tax legislation changes:

A table listing eight provisions and their terms before OBBBA and with OBBBA. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Expected values and estimated savings per return with each provision applied are calculated for each state over a one year period, based on 2025 OBBBA thresholds (2026 in the case of the estate and gift tax exclusion). Estimates are based on local trends in relevant financial, demographic and filing status data at the state level.

Key Findings

Californians have the highest expected value from OBBBA at $2,293. Nationwide, households in five states are projected to save over $2,000 annually through the individual tax provisions, including those in Oregon ($2,227); Massachusetts ($2,150); Connecticut ($2,125); and Hawai'i ($2,078).

Nationwide, households in five states are projected to save over $2,000 annually through the individual tax provisions, including those in Oregon ($2,227); Massachusetts ($2,150); Connecticut ($2,125); and Hawai'i ($2,078). The increased standard deduction will save households the most in these states. Based on the rate of households opting for the standard deduction in prior years and the tax rates those households were subject to, households in Alaska ($196.87), New Hampshire ($192.78), and Minnesota ($185.68) stand to save the most from the standard deduction increases.

Based on the rate of households opting for the standard deduction in prior years and the tax rates those households were subject to, households in Alaska ($196.87), New Hampshire ($192.78), and Minnesota ($185.68) stand to save the most from the standard deduction increases. Households itemizing in Georgia have expected tax savings of nearly $6,000 per year. The 11.81% of households opting to itemize their taxes according to the latest IRS data have the largest projected tax savings because of the boost from $10,000 to $40,000 in SALT deductions, totaling $5,929. Averaged across all tax returns, this leads to an expected value of $333.99 for the SALT provision in Georgia.

The 11.81% of households opting to itemize their taxes according to the latest IRS data have the largest projected tax savings because of the boost from $10,000 to $40,000 in SALT deductions, totaling $5,929. Averaged across all tax returns, this leads to an expected value of $333.99 for the SALT provision in Georgia. Seniors stand to gain the most in these states. This is in addition to any savings from the standard deduction, itemized deduction, and existing senior deduction. Accounting for both married and single seniors, the expected value from the new $6,000 senior deduction is highest in North Dakota at $1,396.92. Seniors in Hawai'i ($1,388.04) and New Jersey ($1,387.08) have similarly high potential payoff from this provision.

This is in addition to any savings from the standard deduction, itemized deduction, and existing senior deduction. Accounting for both married and single seniors, the expected value from the new $6,000 senior deduction is highest in North Dakota at $1,396.92. Seniors in Hawai'i ($1,388.04) and New Jersey ($1,387.08) have similarly high potential payoff from this provision. Texas residents are projected to save the most on new car purchases. Accounting for the historical number of cars sold and average auto loan account balances in the state, Texas households have the highest expected value for the auto loan interest deduction at $131.56 per tax return.

Accounting for the historical number of cars sold and average auto loan account balances in the state, Texas households have the highest expected value for the auto loan interest deduction at $131.56 per tax return. Residents of these states are projected to benefit most from $1,000 Trump accounts. The fertility rate is highest in South Dakota and Illinois, where, respectively, 125 children and 120 children were born per 1,000 women aged 20 to 34 per the latest data. However, higher-population states are projected to have more total children, with Texas leading at an estimated 298,388 children born per year — followed closely by California at 286,977.

The fertility rate is highest in South Dakota and Illinois, where, respectively, 125 children and 120 children were born per 1,000 women aged 20 to 34 per the latest data. However, higher-population states are projected to have more total children, with Texas leading at an estimated 298,388 children born per year — followed closely by California at 286,977. Utah has the highest expected value per return from family-friendly incentives. When considering the additional $200 added to the Child Tax Credit, as well as $1,000 Trump accounts for new babies, Utah households will see the highest benefit at a combined $132.86 per return in expected value. Idaho and Oklahoma follow with expected values of $112.95 and $112.77 per return for both measures.

Data map of the US showing expected value of OBBBA tax changes by state. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

SmartAsset's table ranking of states based on the expected annual value of eight tax provisions in OBBBA. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

OBBBA Tax Savings by State

States are ranked based on the expected value of tax savings per household in each state based on local tax, demographic and financial data.

How to use this data:

Data is broken down for each of the eight OBBBA provisions and their potential impact on households. “Expected values” reflect the average estimated benefits across all tax returns and demographics in a state and are best used to evaluate general trends and macroeconomic impacts. “Savings per tax return” reflects the individual savings a household using the specific provision might anticipate, and is better used to evaluate microeconomic benefits and incentives. The data below can be combined and handled in various ways to reflect specific, custom scenarios.

1. California – Total Expected Value: $2,293.15

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $154.11

Percent standardizing: 84.32%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $182.77

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $818.76

Percent itemizing: 15.68%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,221

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $224.61

Population aged 65+: 16.2%

Median senior income: $68,292

Average savings per senior: $1,386.60

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $897.67

Number of estate returns: 5,091

Tax savings per estate: $3,200,000

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $85.54

Average auto loan account balance: $25,196

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,827.15

Annual tax savings per new auto: $318

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $23.19

Number of servers: 224,670

Median income for servers: $35,170

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,500

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $15.81

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 70

Estimated children born per year: 286,977

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $73.45

Number of qualifying children: 6,665,106

2. Oregon – Total Expected Value: $2,226.61

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $169.96

Percent standardizing: 87.28%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $194.73

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $699.72

Percent itemizing: 12.72%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,502

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $221.34

Population aged 65+: 19.56%

Median senior income: $58,852

Average savings per senior: $1,131.84

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $962.78

Number of estate returns: 769

Tax savings per estate: $2,501,651

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $70.98

Average auto loan account balance: $22,616

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,640.05

Annual tax savings per new auto: $300.78

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $20.04

Number of servers: 20,650

Median income for servers: $33,930

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,500

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $14.67

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 69

Estimated children born per year: 29,319

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $67.11

Number of qualifying children: 670,450

3. Massachusetts – Total Expected Value: $2,150.45

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $166.71

Percent standardizing: 87.65%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $190.19

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $679.96

Percent itemizing: 12.35%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,507

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $205.15

Population aged 65+: 18.47%

Median senior income: $63,240

Average savings per senior: $1,110.96

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $920.63

Number of estate returns: 1,403

Tax savings per estate: $2,312,262

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $80.16

Average auto loan account balance: $19,808

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,436.42

Annual tax savings per new auto: $263.70

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $25.64

Number of servers: 44,790

Median income for servers: $36,390

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,500

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $13.01

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 62

Estimated children born per year: 45,838

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $59.19

Number of qualifying children: 1,042,836

4. Connecticut – Total Expected Value: $2,125.21

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $170.02

Percent standardizing: 88.36%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $192.41

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $639.39

Percent itemizing: 11.64%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,495

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $264.51

Population aged 65+: 19.08%

Median senior income: $66,407

Average savings per senior: $1,386.60

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $871.84

Number of estate returns: 570

Tax savings per estate: $2,749,332

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $80.88

Average auto loan account balance: $20,096

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,457.31

Annual tax savings per new auto: $266.92

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $22.06

Number of servers: 19,450

Median income for servers: $36,460

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,500

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $13.34

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 69

Estimated children born per year: 23,981

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $63.17

Number of qualifying children: 567,716

5. Hawai’i – Total Expected Value: $2,077.91

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $170.65

Percent standardizing: 87.89%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $194.16

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $668.40

Percent itemizing: 12.11%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,521

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $293.40

Population aged 65+: 21.14%

Median senior income: $78,353

Average savings per senior: $1,388.04

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $706.82

Number of estate returns: 199

Tax savings per estate: $2,396,508

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $103.10

Average auto loan account balance: $23,915

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,734.25

Annual tax savings per new auto: $319.18

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $46.15

Number of servers: 12,890

Median income for servers: $53,230

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $3,000

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $19.47

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 97

Estimated children born per year: 13,138

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $69.91

Number of qualifying children: 235,865

6. New Jersey – Total Expected Value: $1,895.60

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $162.47

Percent standardizing: 86.34%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $188.18

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $729.56

Percent itemizing: 13.66%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,339

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $245.86

Population aged 65+: 17.72%

Median senior income: $67,177

Average savings per senior: $1,387.08

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $566.40

Number of estate returns: 1,028

Tax savings per estate: $2,520,851

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $83

Average auto loan account balance: $21,436

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,554.48

Annual tax savings per new auto: $276.67

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $23.29

Number of servers: 52,500

Median income for servers: $38,720

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,500

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $15.41

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 80

Estimated children born per year: 70,494

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $69.62

Number of qualifying children: 1,592,587

7. Virginia – Total Expected Value: $1,754.71

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $166.07

Percent standardizing: 86.29%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $192.44

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $737.80

Percent itemizing: 13.71%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,383

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $195.03

Population aged 65+: 17.2%

Median senior income: $64,938

Average savings per senior: $1,134

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $444.33

Number of estate returns: 623

Tax savings per estate: $2,931,056

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $92.16

Average auto loan account balance: $23,610

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,712.13

Annual tax savings per new auto: $307.19

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $26.71

Number of servers: 57,110

Median income for servers: $37,220

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,500

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $18.07

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 85

Estimated children born per year: 74,248

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $74.55

Number of qualifying children: 1,531,787

8. New York – Total Expected Value: $1,740.56

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $168.15

Percent standardizing: 89.54%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $187.79

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $576.17

Percent itemizing: 10.46%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,510

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $180.29

Population aged 65+: 18.58%

Median senior income: $57,125

Average savings per senior: $970.56

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $638.40

Number of estate returns: 1,915

Tax savings per estate: $3,200,000

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $66.90

Average auto loan account balance: $21,466

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,556.66

Annual tax savings per new auto: $285.89

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $32.52

Number of servers: 129,930

Median income for servers: $46,270

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $3,000

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $14.60

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 69

Estimated children born per year: 140,116

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $63.53

Number of qualifying children: 3,049,060

9. Delaware – Total Expected Value: $1,721.83

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $178.70

Percent standardizing: 90.46%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $197.55

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $533.03

Percent itemizing: 9.54%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,586

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $245.25

Population aged 65+: 21.32%

Median senior income: $65,590

Average savings per senior: $1,150.56

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $566.33

Number of estate returns: 88

Tax savings per estate: $3,200,000

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $81.70

Average auto loan account balance: $22,921

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,662.17

Annual tax savings per new auto: $309.48

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $30.74

Number of servers: 7,650

Median income for servers: $32,870

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,411

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $17.03

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 88

Estimated children born per year: 8,469

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $69.04

Number of qualifying children: 171,653

10. Maryland – Total Expected Value: $1,712.15

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $135.80

Percent standardizing: 79.76%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $170.26

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $596.08

Percent itemizing: 20.24%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $2,945

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $239.21

Population aged 65+: 17.26%

Median senior income: $72,118

Average savings per senior: $1,386

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $526.65

Number of estate returns: 656

Tax savings per estate: $2,452,180

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $101.93

Average auto loan account balance: $24,253

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,758.76

Annual tax savings per new auto: $287.95

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $23.42

Number of servers: 35,180

Median income for servers: $35,090

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,500

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $16.61

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 85

Estimated children born per year: 50,730

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $72.44

Number of qualifying children: 1,106,398

11. Iowa – Total Expected Value: $1,698.40

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $168.44

Percent standardizing: 93.57%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $180

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $289.93

Percent itemizing: 6.43%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,511

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $187.34

Population aged 65+: 18.55%

Median senior income: $51,575

Average savings per senior: $1,009.92

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $840.16

Number of estate returns: 560

Tax savings per estate: $2,197,393

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $92.27

Average auto loan account balance: $22,872

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,658.62

Annual tax savings per new auto: $249.39

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $14.26

Number of servers: 19,370

Median income for servers: $23,960

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,389

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $22.92

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 108

Estimated children born per year: 33,564

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $83.08

Number of qualifying children: 608,447

12. Rhode Island – Total Expected Value: $1,686.47

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $177.76

Percent standardizing: 91.71%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $193.83

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $473.49

Percent itemizing: 8.29%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,711

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $188.45

Population aged 65+: 19.38%

Median senior income: $57,865

Average savings per senior: $972.48

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $652.03

Number of estate returns: 166

Tax savings per estate: $2,199,072

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $83.05

Average auto loan account balance: $19,597

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,421.12

Annual tax savings per new auto: $270.52

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $37.78

Number of servers: 10,280

Median income for servers: $45,240

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,500

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $13.77

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 67

Estimated children born per year: 7,708

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $60.15

Number of qualifying children: 168,375

13. New Hampshire – Total Expected Value: $1,679.05

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $192.78

Percent standardizing: 92.15%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $209.20

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $459.41

Percent itemizing: 7.85%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,853

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $237.95

Population aged 65+: 20.68%

Median senior income: $63,279

Average savings per senior: $1,150.56

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $625.54

Number of estate returns: 152

Tax savings per estate: $2,975,697

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $60.96

Average auto loan account balance: $21,119

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,531.49

Annual tax savings per new auto: $298.81

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $29.75

Number of servers: 10,250

Median income for servers: $39,320

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,500

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $13.14

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 73

Estimated children born per year: 9,504

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $59.51

Number of qualifying children: 215,158

14. Florida – Total Expected Value: $1,665.24

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $147.64

Percent standardizing: 91.65%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $161.08

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $350.92

Percent itemizing: 8.35%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,204

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $215.90

Population aged 65+: 21.75%

Median senior income: $55,569

Average savings per senior: $992.64

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $748.66

Number of estate returns: 2,553

Tax savings per estate: $3,200,000

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $88.77

Average auto loan account balance: $25,617

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,857.68

Annual tax savings per new auto: $260.31

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $32.98

Number of servers: 188,070

Median income for servers: $29,320

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,335

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $15.28

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 80

Estimated children born per year: 166,748

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $65.11

Number of qualifying children: 3,552,273

15. Utah – Total Expected Value: $1,648.82

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $172.60

Percent standardizing: 86.01%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $200.67

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $715.91

Percent itemizing: 13.99%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,119

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $169.93

Population aged 65+: 12.16%

Median senior income: $67,374

Average savings per senior: $1,396.92

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $320.44

Number of estate returns: 188

Tax savings per estate: $2,545,569

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $121.84

Average auto loan account balance: $24,103

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,747.88

Annual tax savings per new auto: $317.28

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $15.25

Number of servers: 17,200

Median income for servers: $29,760

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,834

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $27.15

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 103

Estimated children born per year: 40,550

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $105.71

Number of qualifying children: 789,386

16. North Dakota – Total Expected Value: $1,642.13

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $170.35

Percent standardizing: 95.23%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $178.88

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $216.63

Percent itemizing: 4.77%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,541

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $172.24

Population aged 65+: 17.09%

Median senior income: $53,059

Average savings per senior: $1,008

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $871.51

Number of estate returns: 118

Tax savings per estate: $2,679,890

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $82.17

Average auto loan account balance: $25,462

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,846.44

Annual tax savings per new auto: $279.49

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $21.17

Number of servers: 4,900

Median income for servers: $29,620

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,032

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $24.64

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 105

Estimated children born per year: 8,941

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $83.42

Number of qualifying children: 151,348

17. Wyoming – Total Expected Value: $1,638.48

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $173.30

Percent standardizing: 94.61%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $183.17

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $246.72

Percent itemizing: 5.39%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,581

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $193.92

Population aged 65+: 19.19%

Median senior income: $53,962

Average savings per senior: $1,010.40

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $801.92

Number of estate returns: 69

Tax savings per estate: $3,200,000

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $102.52

Average auto loan account balance: $27,972

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $2,028.45

Annual tax savings per new auto: $309.73

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $16.05

Number of servers: 3,480

Median income for servers: $25,560

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,577

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $23.89

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 120

Estimated children born per year: 6,577

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $80.16

Number of qualifying children: 110,354

18. Illinois – Total Expected Value: $1,628.55

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $180.49

Percent standardizing: 91.13%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $198.05

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $500.17

Percent itemizing: 8.87%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,640

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $172.62

Population aged 65+: 17.58%

Median senior income: $56,316

Average savings per senior: $982.08

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $583.10

Number of estate returns: 1,332

Tax savings per estate: $2,640,164

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $85.08

Average auto loan account balance: $22,860

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,657.75

Annual tax savings per new auto: $311.64

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $18.65

Number of servers: 76,500

Median income for servers: $29,120

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,863

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $15.73

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 75

Estimated children born per year: 94,877

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $72.71

Number of qualifying children: 2,192,654

19. Minnesota – Total Expected Value: $1,620.57

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $185.68

Percent standardizing: 90.94%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $204.19

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $520.31

Percent itemizing: 9.06%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,741

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $179.11

Population aged 65+: 17.88%

Median senior income: $57,685

Average savings per senior: $1,001.76

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $536.42

Number of estate returns: 631

Tax savings per estate: $2,412,699

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $93.94

Average auto loan account balance: $21,357

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,548.75

Annual tax savings per new auto: $296.36

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $11.79

Number of servers: 34,070

Median income for servers: $24,280

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,182

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $16.87

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 88

Estimated children born per year: 47,877

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $76.45

Number of qualifying children: 1,084,846

20. Colorado – Total Expected Value: $1,575.53

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $172.65

Percent standardizing: 88.3%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $195.52

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $534.01

Percent itemizing: 11.7%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,566

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $184.32

Population aged 65+: 16.07%

Median senior income: $64,210

Average savings per senior: $1,146.96

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $485.97

Number of estate returns: 509

Tax savings per estate: $2,791,990

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $88.39

Average auto loan account balance: $24,381

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,768.04

Annual tax savings per new auto: $328.57

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $26.33

Number of servers: 39,200

Median income for servers: $34,980

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,500

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $16.31

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 74

Estimated children born per year: 47,692

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $67.56

Number of qualifying children: 987,816

21. Nevada – Total Expected Value: $1,547.37

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $176.70

Percent standardizing: 91.37%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $193.39

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $484.45

Percent itemizing: 8.63%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,612

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $192.73

Population aged 65+: 17.37%

Median senior income: $59,338

Average savings per senior: $1,109.52

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $449.46

Number of estate returns: 214

Tax savings per estate: $3,200,000

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $121.91

Average auto loan account balance: $26,667

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,933.82

Annual tax savings per new auto: $361.74

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $30.40

Number of servers: 37,470

Median income for servers: $24,960

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,586

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $17.71

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 85

Estimated children born per year: 26,978

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $74.02

Number of qualifying children: 563,876

22. South Dakota – Total Expected Value: $1,531.80

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $173.74

Percent standardizing: 95.39%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $182.13

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $211.18

Percent itemizing: 4.61%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,585

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $185.06

Population aged 65+: 18.45%

Median senior income: $53,981

Average savings per senior: $1,003.20

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $712.96

Number of estate returns: 139

Tax savings per estate: $2,225,928

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $123.89

Average auto loan account balance: $23,388

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,696.03

Annual tax savings per new auto: $259.18

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $18.56

Number of servers: 6,510

Median income for servers: $29,220

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,514

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $24.44

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 125

Estimated children born per year: 10,605

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $81.97

Number of qualifying children: 177,865

23. Washington – Total Expected Value: $1,525.22

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $175.56

Percent standardizing: 88.16%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $199.15

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $305.45

Percent itemizing: 11.84%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $2,579

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $195.48

Population aged 65+: 17.14%

Median senior income: $63,963

Average savings per senior: $1,140.48

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $645.08

Number of estate returns: 1,052

Tax savings per estate: $2,272,053

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $89.13

Average auto loan account balance: $24,965

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,810.39

Annual tax savings per new auto: $335.09

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $24.72

Number of servers: 39,770

Median income for servers: $47,490

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $3,000

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $17.95

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 81

Estimated children born per year: 66,493

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $71.84

Number of qualifying children: 1,331,012

24. Nebraska – Total Expected Value: $1,496.91

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $166.37

Percent standardizing: 93.68%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $177.59

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $283.24

Percent itemizing: 6.32%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,481

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $174.61

Population aged 65+: 17.23%

Median senior income: $55,124

Average savings per senior: $1,013.28

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $664.08

Number of estate returns: 255

Tax savings per estate: $2,413,886

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $77.10

Average auto loan account balance: $22,598

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,638.75

Annual tax savings per new auto: $244.77

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $23.66

Number of servers: 11,450

Median income for servers: $34,750

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,395

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $20.80

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 98

Estimated children born per year: 19,283

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $87.04

Number of qualifying children: 403,395

25. Montana – Total Expected Value: $1,462.08

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $157.74

Percent standardizing: 91.67%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $172.08

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $364.62

Percent itemizing: 8.33%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,375

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $207.57

Population aged 65+: 20.48%

Median senior income: $54,222

Average savings per senior: $1,013.76

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $547.15

Number of estate returns: 129

Tax savings per estate: $2,289,512

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $84.19

Average auto loan account balance: $24,052

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,744.19

Annual tax savings per new auto: $254.34

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $13.55

Number of servers: 6,780

Median income for servers: $22,530

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,330

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $17.73

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 88

Estimated children born per year: 9,570

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $69.53

Number of qualifying children: 187,651

26. Kansas – Total Expected Value: $1,443.23

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $165.73

Percent standardizing: 93.2%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $177.82

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $304.01

Percent itemizing: 6.8%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,471

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $176.76

Population aged 65+: 17.63%

Median senior income: $52,955

Average savings per senior: $1,002.72

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $580.18

Number of estate returns: 271

Tax savings per estate: $2,871,292

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $90.25

Average auto loan account balance: $23,725

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,720.47

Annual tax savings per new auto: $256.39

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $20.70

Number of servers: 18,130

Median income for servers: $33,560

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,981

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $21.32

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 97

Estimated children born per year: 28,594

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $84.27

Number of qualifying children: 565,131

27. North Carolina – Total Expected Value: $1,406.74

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $156.37

Percent standardizing: 91.86%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $170.22

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $351.84

Percent itemizing: 8.14%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,324

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $175.72

Population aged 65+: 17.68%

Median senior income: $51,285

Average savings per senior: $994.08

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $524.44

Number of estate returns: 798

Tax savings per estate: $3,200,000

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $84.84

Average auto loan account balance: $24,160

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,752.02

Annual tax savings per new auto: $252.51

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $17.43

Number of servers: 68,260

Median income for servers: $28,100

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,685

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $19.06

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 84

Estimated children born per year: 92,819

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $77.03

Number of qualifying children: 1,875,393

28. Pennsylvania – Total Expected Value: $1,335.73

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $156.62

Percent standardizing: 92.9%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $168.60

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $308.65

Percent itemizing: 7.1%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,345

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $198.09

Population aged 65+: 20.04%

Median senior income: $52,474

Average savings per senior: $988.32

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $498.81

Number of estate returns: 1,116

Tax savings per estate: $2,787,456

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $68.31

Average auto loan account balance: $21,186

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,536.35

Annual tax savings per new auto: $222.52

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $20.39

Number of servers: 74,230

Median income for servers: $30,280

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,126

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $16.93

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 85

Estimated children born per year: 105,610

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $67.92

Number of qualifying children: 2,117,927

29. Idaho – Total Expected Value: $1,293.47

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $167.89

Percent standardizing: 91.44%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $183.61

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $385.89

Percent itemizing: 8.56%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,509

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $178.69

Population aged 65+: 17.42%

Median senior income: $57,539

Average savings per senior: $1,025.76

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $342.99

Number of estate returns: 125

Tax savings per estate: $2,344,160

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $88.09

Average auto loan account balance: $25,254

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,831.35

Annual tax savings per new auto: $275.27

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $16.97

Number of servers: 10,710

Median income for servers: $30,830

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,832

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $20.74

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 92

Estimated children born per year: 17,719

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $92.20

Number of qualifying children: 393,863

30. Arizona – Total Expected Value: $1,290

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $181.01

Percent standardizing: 91.11%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $198.67

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $343.65

Percent itemizing: 8.89%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,866

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $193.90

Population aged 65+: 19.35%

Median senior income: $57,753

Average savings per senior: $1,002.24

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $354.93

Number of estate returns: 424

Tax savings per estate: $2,774,078

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $91.03

Average auto loan account balance: $26,474

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,919.82

Annual tax savings per new auto: $359.80

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $28.24

Number of servers: 49,860

Median income for servers: $36,900

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,500

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $18.45

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 80

Estimated children born per year: 61,138

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $78.79

Number of qualifying children: 1,305,533

31. Texas – Total Expected Value: $1,287.84

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $154.84

Percent standardizing: 92.04%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $168.23

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $342.28

Percent itemizing: 7.96%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,299

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $137.11

Population aged 65+: 13.75%

Median senior income: $55,533

Average savings per senior: $996.96

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $419.14

Number of estate returns: 1,815

Tax savings per estate: $3,095,637

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $106.38

Average auto loan account balance: $29,760

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $2,158.12

Annual tax savings per new auto: $309.26

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $16.74

Number of servers: 196,480

Median income for servers: $27,790

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,599

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $22.26

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 92

Estimated children born per year: 298,388

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $89.09

Number of qualifying children: 5,971,230

32. Vermont – Total Expected Value: $1,269.41

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $160.86

Percent standardizing: 94.06%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $171.02

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $262.77

Percent itemizing: 5.94%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,421

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $223.39

Population aged 65+: 22.15%

Median senior income: $55,201

Average savings per senior: $1,008.48

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $397.97

Number of estate returns: 57

Tax savings per estate: $2,309,439

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $131.56

Average auto loan account balance: $21,410

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,552.60

Annual tax savings per new auto: $228.80

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $25.90

Number of servers: 3,360

Median income for servers: $61,150

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $3,000

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $10.45

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 59

Estimated children born per year: 3,456

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $56.52

Number of qualifying children: 93,468

33. Georgia – Total Expected Value: $1,262.06

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $137.43

Percent standardizing: 88.19%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $155.83

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $477.19

Percent itemizing: 11.81%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,042

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $151.75

Population aged 65+: 15.41%

Median senior income: $53,005

Average savings per senior: $984.96

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $298.70

Number of estate returns: 531

Tax savings per estate: $2,727,092

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $83.37

Average auto loan account balance: $26,175

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,898.14

Annual tax savings per new auto: $255.74

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $11.03

Number of servers: 66,390

Median income for servers: $19,460

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,129

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $21.50

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 90

Estimated children born per year: 104,255

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $81.08

Number of qualifying children: 1,965,455

34. Maine – Total Expected Value: $1,250.47

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $162.93

Percent standardizing: 94.02%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $173.30

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $265.89

Percent itemizing: 5.98%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,445

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $230.09

Population aged 65+: 22.94%

Median senior income: $54,821

Average savings per senior: $1,003.20

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $409.50

Number of estate returns: 106

Tax savings per estate: $2,696,538

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $81.86

Average auto loan account balance: $22,018

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,596.69

Annual tax savings per new auto: $236.59

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $28.92

Number of servers: 8,000

Median income for servers: $45,590

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $3,000

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $13.08

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 73

Estimated children born per year: 9,131

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $58.18

Number of qualifying children: 203,049

35. Alaska – Total Expected Value: $1,249.04

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $196.87

Percent standardizing: 94.37%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $208.62

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $333.99

Percent itemizing: 5.63%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,929

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $194.58

Population aged 65+: 14.04%

Median senior income: $67,208

Average savings per senior: $1,385.52

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $305.61

Number of estate returns: 34

Tax savings per estate: $3,097,324

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $98.02

Average auto loan account balance: $27,246

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,975.81

Annual tax savings per new auto: $390.52

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $18.98

Number of servers: 3,920

Median income for servers: $27,370

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,208

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $18.89

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 85

Estimated children born per year: 6,509

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $82.10

Number of qualifying children: 141,458

36. South Carolina – Total Expected Value: $1,242.36

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $156

Percent standardizing: 92.3%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $169.01

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $332.03

Percent itemizing: 7.7%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,315

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $193.53

Population aged 65+: 19.32%

Median senior income: $52,841

Average savings per senior: $1,001.76

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $374.87

Number of estate returns: 357

Tax savings per estate: $2,568,375

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $79.93

Average auto loan account balance: $23,949

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,736.72

Annual tax savings per new auto: $249.79

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $10.47

Number of servers: 40,640

Median income for servers: $18,400

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $823

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $19.90

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 93

Estimated children born per year: 48,671

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $75.62

Number of qualifying children: 924,833

37. Missouri – Total Expected Value: $1,220.91

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $163.32

Percent standardizing: 93.66%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $174.38

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $281.12

Percent itemizing: 6.34%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,432

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $182.13

Population aged 65+: 18.37%

Median senior income: $50,535

Average savings per senior: $991.20

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $384.28

Number of estate returns: 435

Tax savings per estate: $2,501,515

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $92.92

Average auto loan account balance: $22,825

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,655.21

Annual tax savings per new auto: $244.52

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $18.43

Number of servers: 40,110

Median income for servers: $26,580

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,694

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $20.61

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 95

Estimated children born per year: 58,375

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $78.11

Number of qualifying children: 1,105,889

38. Alabama – Total Expected Value: $1,193.24

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $158.01

Percent standardizing: 92.59%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $170.67

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $321.02

Percent itemizing: 7.41%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,330

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $180.42

Population aged 65+: 18.25%

Median senior income: $47,884

Average savings per senior: $988.80

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $344.66

Number of estate returns: 228

Tax savings per estate: $3,200,000

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $76.51

Average auto loan account balance: $25,828

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,872.98

Annual tax savings per new auto: $270.35

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $7.62

Number of servers: 26,890

Median income for servers: $21,880

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $863

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $22.18

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 93

Estimated children born per year: 46,960

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $82.82

Number of qualifying children: 876,603

39. Wisconsin – Total Expected Value: $1,178.27

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $163.86

Percent standardizing: 93.81%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $174.67

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $275.66

Percent itemizing: 6.19%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,455

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $192.82

Population aged 65+: 19.17%

Median senior income: $52,916

Average savings per senior: $1,005.60

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $376.21

Number of estate returns: 473

Tax savings per estate: $2,309,207

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $66.32

Average auto loan account balance: $21,092

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,529.54

Annual tax savings per new auto: $227.13

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $17.01

Number of servers: 36,100

Median income for servers: $29,080

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,665

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $15.65

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 80

Estimated children born per year: 45,430

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $70.74

Number of qualifying children: 1,026,935

40. Ohio – Total Expected Value: $1,104.07

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $160.32

Percent standardizing: 94.73%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $169.23

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $231.32

Percent itemizing: 5.27%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,390

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $184.30

Population aged 65+: 18.79%

Median senior income: $49,869

Average savings per senior: $981.12

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $330.90

Number of estate returns: 653

Tax savings per estate: $2,851,124

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $82.18

Average auto loan account balance: $21,158

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,534.32

Annual tax savings per new auto: $224.54

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $23.12

Number of servers: 68,920

Median income for servers: $36,420

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,349

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $18.94

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 92

Estimated children born per year: 106,550

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $72.98

Number of qualifying children: 2,053,049

41. Michigan – Total Expected Value: $1,074.86

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $160.33

Percent standardizing: 93.97%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $170.61

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $265.02

Percent itemizing: 6.03%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,398

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $191.46

Population aged 65+: 19.25%

Median senior income: $52,764

Average savings per senior: $994.56

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $273.74

Number of estate returns: 466

Tax savings per estate: $2,821,871

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $72.98

Average auto loan account balance: $19,503

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,414.31

Annual tax savings per new auto: $207.33

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $24.70

Number of servers: 59,230

Median income for servers: $36,070

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,500

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $17.24

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 83

Estimated children born per year: 82,799

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $69.39

Number of qualifying children: 1,666,723

42. Tennessee – Total Expected Value: $1,048.62

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $164.83

Percent standardizing: 94.15%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $175.07

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $78.94

Percent itemizing: 5.85%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $1,349

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $172.88

Population aged 65+: 17.49%

Median senior income: $50,271

Average savings per senior: $988.32

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $418.02

Number of estate returns: 434

Tax savings per estate: $3,079,832

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $98.55

Average auto loan account balance: $25,414

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,842.95

Annual tax savings per new auto: $272.99

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $16.79

Number of servers: 49,440

Median income for servers: $28,430

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,466

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $20.85

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 91

Estimated children born per year: 66,681

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $77.76

Number of qualifying children: 1,243,136

43. Indiana – Total Expected Value: $1,047.47

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $165.62

Percent standardizing: 94.67%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $174.94

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $237.61

Percent itemizing: 5.33%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,461

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $170.34

Population aged 65+: 17.22%

Median senior income: $50,047

Average savings per senior: $989.28

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $267.74

Number of estate returns: 323

Tax savings per estate: $2,655,062

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $89.38

Average auto loan account balance: $22,161

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,607.06

Annual tax savings per new auto: $238.98

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $15.23

Number of servers: 40,740

Median income for servers: $27,560

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,533

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $20.80

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 97

Estimated children born per year: 66,638

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $80.75

Number of qualifying children: 1,293,266

44. Oklahoma – Total Expected Value: $1,030.67

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $114.61

Percent standardizing: 93.29%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $122.85

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $225.30

Percent itemizing: 6.71%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,359

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $164.01

Population aged 65+: 16.7%

Median senior income: $49,495

Average savings per senior: $982.08

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $325.15

Number of estate returns: 182

Tax savings per estate: $2,999,242

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $76.43

Average auto loan account balance: $26,822

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,945.06

Annual tax savings per new auto: $217.75

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $12.42

Number of servers: 24,130

Median income for servers: $19,690

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,241

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $23.70

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 96

Estimated children born per year: 39,784

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $89.07

Number of qualifying children: 747,639

45. New Mexico – Total Expected Value: $970.25

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $110.59

Percent standardizing: 93.91%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $117.76

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $205.90

Percent itemizing: 6.09%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,381

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $194.76

Population aged 65+: 19.95%

Median senior income: $50,637

Average savings per senior: $976.32

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $261.05

Number of estate returns: 82

Tax savings per estate: $3,067,841

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $83.70

Average auto loan account balance: $29,098

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $2,110.11

Annual tax savings per new auto: $237.79

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $22.89

Number of servers: 12,550

Median income for servers: $30,260

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,269

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $18.29

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 84

Estimated children born per year: 17,629

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $73.07

Number of qualifying children: 352,056

46. Arkansas – Total Expected Value: $967.17

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $116.78

Percent standardizing: 94.11%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $124.09

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $199.63

Percent itemizing: 5.89%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,388

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $177.83

Population aged 65+: 17.96%

Median senior income: $44,695

Average savings per senior: $990.24

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $276.55

Number of estate returns: 110

Tax savings per estate: $3,200,000

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $75.77

Average auto loan account balance: $26,742

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,939.26

Annual tax savings per new auto: $219

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $12.64

Number of servers: 16,900

Median income for servers: $26,280

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,358

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $21.64

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 91

Estimated children born per year: 27,543

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $86.34

Number of qualifying children: 549,483

47. Kentucky – Total Expected Value: $956.64

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $116.53

Percent standardizing: 94.41%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $123.43

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $190.03

Percent itemizing: 5.59%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,399

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $175.56

Population aged 65+: 17.78%

Median senior income: $44,617

Average savings per senior: $987.36

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $277.14

Number of estate returns: 180

Tax savings per estate: $2,995,833

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $81.47

Average auto loan account balance: $23,443

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,700.02

Annual tax savings per new auto: $192.60

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $13.06

Number of servers: 26,220

Median income for servers: $22,410

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $1,350

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $21.36

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 92

Estimated children born per year: 41,563

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $81.48

Number of qualifying children: 792,725

48. Mississippi – Total Expected Value: $916.53

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $112.64

Percent standardizing: 93.46%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $120.52

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $219.91

Percent itemizing: 6.54%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,365

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $170.44

Population aged 65+: 17.57%

Median senior income: $41,712

Average savings per senior: $970.08

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $237.90

Number of estate returns: 91

Tax savings per estate: $3,200,000

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $57.18

Average auto loan account balance: $25,845

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,874.21

Annual tax savings per new auto: $210.21

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $7.81

Number of servers: 15,600

Median income for servers: $19,970

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $875

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $22.89

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 100

Estimated children born per year: 28,012

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $87.77

Number of qualifying children: 537,144

49. Louisiana – Total Expected Value: $890.52

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $112.08

Percent standardizing: 93.64%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $119.69

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $214.44

Percent itemizing: 6.36%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,371

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $169.11

Population aged 65+: 17.37%

Median senior income: $44,495

Average savings per senior: $973.44

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $212.15

Number of estate returns: 149

Tax savings per estate: $2,758,839

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $64.63

Average auto loan account balance: $27,828

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $2,018.01

Annual tax savings per new auto: $226.76

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $9.74

Number of servers: 31,300

Median income for servers: $16,630

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $845

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $23.99

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 103

Estimated children born per year: 46,476

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $84.39

Number of qualifying children: 817,560

50. West Virginia – Total Expected Value: $774.95

Standard deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $122.42

Percent standardizing: 96.54%

Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $126.80

SALT deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $120.24

Percent itemizing: 3.46%

Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,475

Senior deduction

Expected value across all tax returns: $211.56

Population aged 65+: 21.48%

Median senior income: $44,465

Average savings per senior: $984.96

Estate and gift tax

Expected value across all tax returns: $123.30

Number of estate returns: 40

Tax savings per estate: $2,358,350

Auto loan interest

Expected value across all tax returns: $87.36

Average auto loan account balance: $26,128

Annual interest rate payments at 7.86%: $1,894.73

Annual tax savings per new auto: $219.50

Tips

Expected value across all returns: $17.20

Number of servers: 8,490

Median income for servers: $30,000

Annual tax savings per tipped worker: $2,103

Trump Account

Expected value across all tax returns: $20.02

Children born per 1,000 women age 20-34: 96

Estimated children born per year: 15,318

Child Tax Credit

Expected value across all returns: $72.85

Number of qualifying children: 278,697

Methodology

The expected value across eight provisions pertaining to individual income taxes in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (July 4, 2025) was calculated for all 50 states. Projections of average savings per application of each provision were also calculated. Calculations are based on the most recent tax return, demographic and financial data. Unless otherwise noted, pre- and post-OBBBA deduction and credit amounts are based on the 2025 tax year.

1. Standard deductions.

The new standard deduction thresholds for single, married, and head of household filings are compared to the preexisting 2025 levels to estimate the average savings, based on the state’s median household income and prorated by household type. Tax return data was used to determine the share of residents opting to use the standard deduction rather than itemize to determine the expected value of savings across all returns in the state.

2. SALT deduction.

Pre- and post-OBBBA state and local tax (SALT) deductions for single, married and heads of households are compared to the average amount itemized across all itemized returns to determine the expected savings for applicable households. The expected value across all tax returns in the state was then found by adjusting these figures by the percentage of tax returns opting for itemized deductions.

3. Senior deduction.

Statewide senior marriage and singlehood rates determine the proration of respective standard deduction thresholds in each state. After reducing the median household income for seniors by these pro-rated standard deduction thresholds, as well as the existing senior deductions from pre-OBBBA, the new senior deductions are applied. The marginal tax rate before the new senior deduction is used to calculate the tax savings before and after the new deduction. The expected value across all tax returns in the state is then determined by adjusting these figures for the percentage of the state population that is aged 65 and over.

4. Estate and gift tax exclusion.

Estate and gift tax exclusions are calculated at individual exclusion levels, using recent estate tax data as proxies. The average estate tax paid is used to derive the value of the estate, including the lifetime exclusion amount in the corresponding tax year ($12.06 million for single filers; 2022). The increased lifetime exclusion under OBBBA begins in the 2026 tax year, so the taxes paid with this new exclusion threshold are compared to taxes paid with an estimated $7 million reverted threshold, which otherwise would have occurred when the relevant Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provision expires. The expected value across all tax returns in the state was then determined using the relative frequency of estate returns compared to all household returns.

5. Auto loan interest deduction.

The average auto loan balance in each state is used as a proxy for the average balance for new loans originated. Applying the latest aggregate interest rate data for the first half of 2025, annual interest rate payments were summed and then deducted from median incomes, up to the $25,000 deduction threshold. The marginal tax rate pre-auto loan deduction — prorated by the frequency of single, married, or heads of household filers — is used to determine the additional tax savings from the deduction. The expected value across all tax returns is calculated by adjusting for the rate of households holding auto debt in that state.

6. Tips deduction.

Median earnings for servers in accommodation and food services are assumed to be fully from tips. The median earnings for this profession in each state are reduced by the 2025 OBBBA standard deduction for single filers ($15,750), with income then further reduced by the deduction on tips for up to $25,000 in remaining income. The savings with and without the new tips deduction are calculated based on the marginal tax rate of the income after it is reduced by the standard deduction. The expected value across all tax returns in a state is calculated by adjusting these savings by the relative frequency of waiters and waitresses compared to the state’s population of people aged 18 to 65.

7. Trump Accounts.

The number of women aged 20 to 34 is compared to the statewide fertility rate in that age range to estimate the number of babies born per year. Each of those babies would receive $1,000 in a tax-advantaged account (long-term growth on this investment is not accounted for). The expected value across all tax returns in a state is calculated by distributing the total payout to Trump accounts in-state over one year among tax returns for all households.

8. Child Tax Credit. The number of children qualifying for the Child Tax Credit is derived from the latest tax return data. Households save $200 more annually per qualifying child. The expected value across all tax returns in a state is calculated by averaging the total additional dollars credited to taxpayers by the number of total tax returns.

Adding the expected value for each of the eight provisions together leads to the total expected value from OBBBA, which states are ultimately ranked on.

Data Sources

U.S. Census Bureau. S1903: Median Income in the Past 12 Months (in 2023 Inflation-Adjusted Dollars). data.census.gov. Web. https://data.census.gov/table?q=s1903

U.S. Census Bureau. ACSDP1Y2023.DP05: ACS Demographic and Housing Estimates. data.census.gov, 2025. Web. https://data.census.gov/table/ACSDP1Y2023.DP05

U.S. Internal Revenue Service. SOI Tax Stats – Historic Table 2: Individual Income and Tax Data, by State and Size of Adjusted Gross Income, Tax Year 2022. IRS, 16 Jan. 2025. Web. https://www.irs.gov/statistics/soi-tax-stats-historic-table-2

U.S. Census Bureau. ACSST1Y2023.S0103: Population 65 Years and Over. data.census.gov. Web. https://data.census.gov/table/ACSST1Y2023.S0103?q=s0103

U.S. Internal Revenue Service. SOI Tax Stats – State Data: FY 2024. Returns filed, taxes collected, and refunds by state. 30 May 2025. Web. https://www.irs.gov/statistics/soi-tax-stats-state-data-fy-2024

Burner Prudenti Law, P.C. “Stay Ahead of Estate Tax Changes in 2026.” Burner Prudenti Law, P.C., 2 June 2025. Web. 10 Sept. 2025. https://burnerlaw.com/blog/stay-ahead-of-estate-tax-changes-in-2026/

Experian. “Average Auto Loan Debt Grew 2.1% to $24,297 in 2024.” Experian Ask Experian Blog, 24 Apr. 2025. Web. 10 Sept. 2025. https://www.experian.com/blogs/ask-experian/research/auto-loan-debt-study/

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US). Finance Rate on Consumer Installment Loans at Commercial Banks, New Autos 60-Month Loan [RIFLPBCIANM60NM]. FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, last updated 8 July 2025. Web. https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/RIFLPBCIANM60NM

U.S. Census Bureau. “Debt for Households, by Type of Debt and States: 2022.” State-Level Wealth, Asset Ownership, & Debt of Households Detailed Tables: 2022. U.S. Census Bureau, page last revised 12 Feb. 2025. Web. https://www.census.gov/data/tables/2022/demo/wealth/state-wealth-asset-ownership.html

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. “May 2024 OEWS Research Estimates by State and Industry.” Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, last modified 23 July 2025. Web. 10 Sept. 2025. https://www.bls.gov/oes/oes_research_2024.htm

U.S. Census Bureau. “DP02: Selected Social Characteristics in the United States.” ACS Data Profile (1-Year Estimates), U.S. Census Bureau, 2023. Web. 11 Sept. 2025. https://data.census.gov/table?q=dp02

The analysis presented herein is a research study on the potential economic and financial impacts of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). The results are based on a hypothetical model and the implementation of the OBBBA’s provisions. These assumptions may not materialize, and the actual outcomes could differ materially from those projected.

SmartAsset.com is not intended to provide legal advice, tax advice, accounting advice or financial advice (Other than referring users to third party advisers registered or chartered as fiduciaries (“Adviser(s)”) with a regulatory body in the United States). Articles, opinions, and tools are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. SmartAsset suggests that you consult your accountant, tax, or legal advisor concerning your individual situation.

The above statistics have been obtained from sources SmartAsset believes to be reliable, but SmartAsset cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.