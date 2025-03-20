Highest-rated Class of 2025 men's basketball recruits from Washington

The college basketball recruiting class of 2025 is packed with elite talent, featuring a deep pool of skilled guards, versatile wings, and dominant big men. Top programs like Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas battled for commitments from the nation's best prospects, many of whom have showcased their abilities on the AAU circuit and in national events. With NIL deals playing an increasing role in recruiting, players are weighing not just coaching and development but also financial opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2025 basketball recruits from Washington using data from 247Sports. Athletes are ranked by their 247Sports Composite ranking. Data is as of March 13, 2025.

#3. Juju Ervin (PF)

- National rank: #288 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #58

- College: not committed

- High school: Garfield (Seattle, WA)

#2. Kaden Powers (SG)

- National rank: #245 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #42

- College: Rutgers

- High school: Rainier Beach (Seattle, WA)

#1. Jaylen Petty (PG)

- National rank: #119 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #14

- College: New Mexico

- High school: Rainier Beach (Seattle, WA)

