Highest-rated Class of 2025 football recruits from Washington

The dust has finally settled on the Class of 2025 football recruiting cycle. As programs look at their finalized rosters, the future landscape of college football is beginning to take shape. From five-star quarterbacks making headlines to underrated defensive linemen poised for breakout careers, this class is loaded with game-changing talent.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Class of 2025 football recruits from Washington using data from 247Sports. Here's the players from Washington set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#4. Noah Flores (TE)

- National rank: #841 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #40

- College: UCLA

- High school: Graham-Kapowsin (Graham, WA)

#3. Demetri Manning (IOL)

- National rank: #501 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #34

- College: Oregon

- High school: Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)

#2. Jonathan Epperson Jr. (LB)

- National rank: #437 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #48

- College: Washington

- High school: Auburn Riverside (Auburn, WA)

#1. Zaydrius Rainey-Sale (LB)

- National rank: #100 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #5

- College: Washington

- High school: Bethel (Spanaway, WA)