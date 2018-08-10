Highest-paying jobs in health care

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology, or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work "A Theory of Human Motivation," the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triad, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.

As such, it has never been more important to recognize the health care professionals who work tirelessly to keep the population healthy. The United States spends close to 20% of its GDP on health care-related costs. While it's encouraging to know that the country is investing in those responsible for maintaining the nation's well-being, not all healthcare professionals receive equal compensation.

Using 2024 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Stacker listed the highest-paying jobs in the American healthcare system. The positions are ranked according to mean annual wage and are only included at the level of greatest granularity, meaning that broader occupations with more specific breakdowns are excluded from the ranking.

Read on for a more detailed understanding of the compensation spectrum in the health care industry.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#30. Nurse practitioners

- Average annual income in 2024: $132,000

- Average hourly income in 2024: $63.46

- Total employment in 2024: 307,390

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stokkete // Shutterstock

#29. Physician assistants

- Average annual income in 2024: $136,900

- Average hourly income in 2024: $65.82

- Total employment in 2024: 155,540

(Stacker/Stacker)

Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

#28. Pharmacists

- Average annual income in 2024: $137,210

- Average hourly income in 2024: $65.97

- Total employment in 2024: 328,870

(Stacker/Stacker)

Zivica Kerkez // Shutterstock

#27. Veterinarians

- Average annual income in 2024: $140,270

- Average hourly income in 2024: $67.44

- Total employment in 2024: 80,630

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#26. Optometrists

- Average annual income in 2024: $140,940

- Average hourly income in 2024: $67.76

- Total employment in 2024: 41,890

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mark_Kostich // Shutterstock

#25. Medical dosimetrists

- Average annual income in 2024: $141,420

- Average hourly income in 2024: $67.99

- Total employment in 2024: 3,970

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elnur // Shutterstock

#24. Podiatrists

- Average annual income in 2024: $163,960

- Average hourly income in 2024: $78.83

- Total employment in 2024: 9,520

(Stacker/Stacker)

Prostock-studio // Shutterstock

#23. Dentists, general

- Average annual income in 2024: $196,100

- Average hourly income in 2024: $94.28

- Total employment in 2024: 113,490

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#22. Pediatricians, general

- Average annual income in 2024: $222,340

- Average hourly income in 2024: $106.89

- Total employment in 2024: 42,960

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#21. Nurse anesthetists

- Average annual income in 2024: $231,700

- Average hourly income in 2024: $111.39

- Total employment in 2024: 50,350

(Stacker/Stacker)

Prostock-studio // Shutterstock

#20. Dentists, all other specialists

- Average annual income in 2024: $246,530

- Average hourly income in 2024: $118.52

- Total employment in 2024: 5,900

(Stacker/Stacker)

wutzkohphoto // Shutterstock

#19. Physicians, all other

- Average annual income in 2024: $253,470

- Average hourly income in 2024: $121.86

- Total employment in 2024: 315,360

(Stacker/Stacker)

Prostock-studio // Shutterstock

#18. Orthodontists

- Average annual income in 2024: $254,620

- Average hourly income in 2024: $122.41

- Total employment in 2024: 5,150

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#17. Family medicine physicians

- Average annual income in 2024: $256,830

- Average hourly income in 2024: $123.47

- Total employment in 2024: 107,950

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kansuda2 Kaewwannarat // Shutterstock

#16. Prosthodontists

- Average annual income in 2024: $258,660

- Average hourly income in 2024: $124.36

- Total employment in 2024: 760

(Stacker/Stacker)

BlurryMe // Shutterstock

#15. General internal medicine physicians

- Average annual income in 2024: $262,710

- Average hourly income in 2024: $126.31

- Total employment in 2024: 66,640

(Stacker/Stacker)

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#14. Physicians, pathologists

- Average annual income in 2024: $266,020

- Average hourly income in 2024: $127.89

- Total employment in 2024: 11,800

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#13. Psychiatrists

- Average annual income in 2024: $269,120

- Average hourly income in 2024: $129.39

- Total employment in 2024: 24,800

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#12. Obstetricians and gynecologists

- Average annual income in 2024: $281,130

- Average hourly income in 2024: $135.16

- Total employment in 2024: 19,900

(Stacker/Stacker)

create jobs 51 // Shutterstock

#11. Neurologists

- Average annual income in 2024: $286,310

- Average hourly income in 2024: $137.65

- Total employment in 2024: 7,700

(Stacker/Stacker)

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#10. Ophthalmologists, except pediatric

- Average annual income in 2024: $301,500

- Average hourly income in 2024: $144.95

- Total employment in 2024: 12,110

(Stacker/Stacker)

Djols // Shutterstock

#9. Emergency medicine physicians

- Average annual income in 2024: $320,700

- Average hourly income in 2024: $154.19

- Total employment in 2024: 33,680

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Anesthesiologists

- Average annual income in 2024: $336,640

- Average hourly income in 2024: $161.85

- Total employment in 2024: 41,890

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#7. Dermatologists

- Average annual income in 2024: $347,810

- Average hourly income in 2024: $167.22

- Total employment in 2024: 10,080

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock

#6. Radiologists

- Average annual income in 2024: $359,820

- Average hourly income in 2024: $172.99

- Total employment in 2024: 26,290

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tijana Simic // Shutterstock

#5. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons

- Average annual income in 2024: $360,240

- Average hourly income in 2024: $173.19

- Total employment in 2024: 5,330

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock

#4. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric

- Average annual income in 2024: $365,060

- Average hourly income in 2024: $175.51

- Total employment in 2024: 14,160

(Stacker/Stacker)

Photoroyalty // Shutterstock

#3. Surgeons, all other

- Average annual income in 2024: $371,280

- Average hourly income in 2024: $178.50

- Total employment in 2024: 24,080

(Stacker/Stacker)

Komsan Loonprom // Shutterstock

#2. Cardiologists

- Average annual income in 2024: $432,490

- Average hourly income in 2024: $207.93

- Total employment in 2024: 18,020

(Stacker/Stacker)

beerkoff // Shutterstock

#1. Pediatric surgeons

- Average annual income in 2024: $450,810

- Average hourly income in 2024: $216.74

- Total employment in 2024: 1,050