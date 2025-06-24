Help police locate missing Renton 12-year-old

RENTON, Wash. — A Missing Indigenous Persons Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old in Renton who was last seen early Monday morning.

Asaiah Bullplume was last seen on June 23 around 4 a.m. in the area of 121st Ave. SE. This is near Renton Park in the Fairwood neighborhood.

It’s unclear where he went after that.

He was last seen wearing a gray Nike tech sweatsuit with white and black Nike high tops.

Asaiah is 5′6″ and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Call 911 if you spot him,

