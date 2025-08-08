Health

An air ambulance crash kills at least 6 people just outside Kenya's capital

By NICHOLAS KOMU
Kenya Air Ambulance Crash The debris of an airplane belonging to the African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF) lies scattered after it crashed into a residential building in the Mwihoko area of Ruiru, in Kiambu County, Kenya, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Patrick Ngugi) (Patrick Ngugi/AP)
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — The crash of an air ambulance plane in a residential area just outside Kenya's capital has killed at least six people, an official said.

AMREF Flying Doctors said that the ambulance company's mid-size jet, a Cessna Citation XLS, took off from an airport in Nairobi and was heading to the territory of Somaliland when it crashed on Thursday.

It crashed just outside Nairobi in a residential area of Kiambu County, where county Commissioner Henry Wafula told reporters that the accident killed four people aboard the aircraft and two people in a house it slammed into.

AMREF didn't provide details of a possible cause, but said in a statement it was cooperating fully with an investigation into the accident.

The Kenya Red Cross said that its rescue teams headed to the crash scene in Kiambu.

